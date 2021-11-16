ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Polymatrix Competitive Gradient Descent

By Jeffrey Ma, Alistair Letcher, Florian Schäfer, Yuanyuan Shi, Anima Anandkumar
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Many economic games and machine learning approaches can be cast as competitive optimization problems where multiple agents are minimizing their respective objective function, which depends on all agents' actions. While gradient descent is a reliable basic workhorse for single-agent optimization, it often leads to oscillation...

arxiv.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
