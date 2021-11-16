ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Assessing Deep Neural Networks as Probability Estimators

By Yu Pan, Kwo-Sen Kuo, Michael L. Rilee, Hongfeng Yu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) have performed admirably in classification tasks. However, the characterization of their classification uncertainties, required for certain applications, has been lacking. In this work, we investigate the issue by assessing DNNs' ability to estimate conditional probabilities and propose...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

An Underexplored Dilemma between Confidence and Calibration in Quantized Neural Networks

Modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to be overconfident in terms of their calibration on unseen input data. That is to say, they are more confident than they are accurate. This is undesirable if the probabilities predicted are to be used for downstream decision making. When considering accuracy, CNNs are also surprisingly robust to compression techniques, such as quantization, which aim to reduce computational and memory costs. We show that this robustness can be partially explained by the calibration behavior of modern CNNs, and may be improved with overconfidence. This is due to an intuitive result: low confidence predictions are more likely to change post-quantization, whilst being less accurate. High confidence predictions will be more accurate, but more difficult to change. Thus, a minimal drop in post-quantization accuracy is incurred. This presents a potential conflict in neural network design: worse calibration from overconfidence may lead to better robustness to quantization. We perform experiments applying post-training quantization to a variety of CNNs, on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
COMPUTERS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists create artificial neural networks that detect symmetry and patterns

Machine learning technique effective for novel image comparison and data analysis. A research team at Lehigh University, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, developed and effectively taught an artificial neural network to sense symmetry and structural similarities in materials and to create similarity projections. The researchers published their findings in the journal npj Computational Materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Network Training with Data Tiering

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown success in learning from graph-structured data, with applications to fraud detection, recommendation, and knowledge graph reasoning. However, training GNN efficiently is challenging because: 1) GPU memory capacity is limited and can be insufficient for large datasets, and 2) the graph-based data structure causes irregular data access patterns. In this work, we provide a method to statistical analyze and identify more frequently accessed data ahead of GNN training. Our data tiering method not only utilizes the structure of input graph, but also an insight gained from actual GNN training process to achieve a higher prediction result. With our data tiering method, we additionally provide a new data placement and access strategy to further minimize the CPU-GPU communication overhead. We also take into account of multi-GPU GNN training as well and we demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy in a multi-GPU system. The evaluation results show that our work reduces CPU-GPU traffic by 87-95% and improves the training speed of GNN over the existing solutions by 1.6-2.1x on graphs with hundreds of millions of nodes and billions of edges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Neural Networks#Probabilities#Dnn#Big Data#Ieee#Lg#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

Pairwise interactions for Potential energy surfaces and Atomic forces with Deep Neural network

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, which is considered an important tool for studying physical and chemical processes at the atomic scale, requires accurate calculations of energies and forces. Although reliable energies and forces can be obtained by electronic structure calculations such as those based on density functional theory (DFT), this approach is computationally expensive. In this work, we propose a full-stack model using deep neural network (NN) to enhance the calculation of force and energy, in which the NN is designed to extract the embedding feature of pairwise interactions of an atom and its neighbors, which are aggregated to obtain its feature vector for predicting atomic force and potential energy. By designing the features of the pairwise interactions, we can control the performance of models and take into account the many-body effects and other physics of the atomic interactions. Moreover, we demonstrated that using the Coulomb matrix of the local structures in complement to the pairwise information, we can improve the prediction of force and energy for silicon systems and the transferability of our models is confirmed to larger systems, with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

STNN-DDI: A Substructure-aware Tensor Neural Network to Predict Drug-Drug Interactions

Motivation: Computational prediction of multiple-type drug-drug interaction (DDI) helps reduce unexpected side effects in poly-drug treatments. Although existing computational approaches achieve inspiring results, they ignore that the action of a drug is mainly caused by its chemical substructures. In addition, their interpretability is still weak. Results: In this paper, by supposing that the interactions between two given drugs are caused by their local chemical structures (sub-structures) and their DDI types are determined by the linkages between different substructure sets, we design a novel Substructure-ware Tensor Neural Network model for DDI prediction (STNN-DDI). The proposed model learns a 3-D tensor of (substructure, in-teraction type, substructure) triplets, which characterizes a substructure-substructure interaction (SSI) space. According to a list of predefined substructures with specific chemical meanings, the mapping of drugs into this SSI space enables STNN-DDI to perform the multiple-type DDI prediction in both transductive and inductive scenarios in a unified form with an explicable manner. The compar-ison with deep learning-based state-of-the-art baselines demonstrates the superiority of STNN-DDI with the significant improvement of AUC, AUPR, Accuracy, and Precision. More importantly, case studies illustrate its interpretability by both revealing a crucial sub-structure pair across drugs regarding a DDI type of interest and uncovering interaction type-specific substructure pairs in a given DDI. In summary, STNN-DDI provides an effective approach to predicting DDIs as well as explaining the interaction mechanisms among drugs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Keys to Accurate Feature Extraction Using Residual Spiking Neural Networks

Alex Vicente-Sola (1), Davide L. Manna (1), Paul Kirkland (1), Gaetano Di Caterina (1), Trevor Bihl (2) ((1) University of Strathclyde, (2) Air Force Research Laboratory) Spiking neural networks (SNNs) have become an interesting alternative to conventional artificial neural networks (ANN) thanks to their temporal processing capabilities and their low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) and energy efficient implementations in neuromorphic hardware. However the challenges involved in training SNNs have limited their performance in terms of accuracy and thus their applications. Improving learning algorithms and neural architectures for a more accurate feature extraction is therefore one of the current priorities in SNN research. In this paper we present a study on the key components of modern spiking architectures. We empirically compare different techniques in image classification datasets taken from the best performing networks. We design a spiking version of the successful residual network (ResNet) architecture and test different components and training strategies on it. Our results provide a state of the art guide to SNN design, which allows to make informed choices when trying to build the optimal visual feature extractor. Finally, our network outperforms previous SNN architectures in CIFAR-10 (94.1%) and CIFAR-100 (74.5%) datasets and matches the state of the art in DVS-CIFAR10 (71.3%), with less parameters than the previous state of the art and without the need for ANN-SNN conversion. Code available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Silicon photonic subspace neural chip for hardware-efficient deep learning

As deep learning has shown revolutionary performance in many artificial intelligence applications, its escalating computation demand requires hardware accelerators for massive parallelism and improved throughput. The optical neural network (ONN) is a promising candidate for next-generation neurocomputing due to its high parallelism, low latency, and low energy consumption. Here, we devise a hardware-efficient photonic subspace neural network (PSNN) architecture, which targets lower optical component usage, area cost, and energy consumption than previous ONN architectures with comparable task performance. Additionally, a hardware-aware training framework is provided to minimize the required device programming precision, lessen the chip area, and boost the noise robustness. We experimentally demonstrate our PSNN on a butterfly-style programmable silicon photonic integrated circuit and show its utility in practical image recognition tasks.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

On Neural Network Identification for Low-Speed Ship Maneuvering Model

Several studies on ship maneuvering models have been conducted using captive model tests or computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and physical models, such as the maneuvering modeling group (MMG) model. A new system identification method for generating a low-speed maneuvering model using recurrent neural networks (RNNs) and free running model tests is proposed in this study. We especially focus on a low-speed maneuver such as the final phase in berthing to achieve automatic berthing control. Accurate dynamic modeling with minimum modeling error is highly desired to establish a model-based control system. We propose a new loss function that reduces the effect of the noise included in the training data. Besides, we revealed the following facts - an RNN that ignores the memory before a certain time improved the prediction accuracy compared with the "standard" RNN, and the random maneuver test was effective in obtaining an accurate berthing maneuver model. In addition, several low-speed free running model tests were performed for the scale model of the M.V. Esso Osaka. As a result, this paper showed that the proposed method using a neural network model could accurately represent low-speed maneuvering motions.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Impact of loss functions on the performance of a deep neural network designed to restore low-dose digital mammography

Hongming Shan, Rodrigo de Barros Vimieiro, Lucas Rodrigues Borges, Marcelo Andrade da Costa Vieira, Ge Wang. Digital mammography is still the most common imaging tool for breast cancer screening. Although the benefits of using digital mammography for cancer screening outweigh the risks associated with the x-ray exposure, the radiation dose must be kept as low as possible while maintaining the diagnostic utility of the generated images, thus minimizing patient risks. Many studies investigated the feasibility of dose reduction by restoring low-dose images using deep neural networks. In these cases, choosing the appropriate training database and loss function is crucial and impacts the quality of the results. In this work, a modification of the ResNet architecture, with hierarchical skip connections, is proposed to restore low-dose digital mammography. We compared the restored images to the standard full-dose images. Moreover, we evaluated the performance of several loss functions for this task. For training purposes, we extracted 256,000 image patches from a dataset of 400 images of retrospective clinical mammography exams, where different dose levels were simulated to generate low and standard-dose pairs. To validate the network in a real scenario, a physical anthropomorphic breast phantom was used to acquire real low-dose and standard full-dose images in a commercially avaliable mammography system, which were then processed through our trained model. An analytical restoration model for low-dose digital mammography, previously presented, was used as a benchmark in this work. Objective assessment was performed through the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and mean normalized squared error (MNSE), decomposed into residual noise and bias. Results showed that the perceptual loss function (PL4) is able to achieve virtually the same noise levels of a full-dose acquisition, while resulting in smaller signal bias compared to other loss functions.
SCIENCE
bitcoinmagazine.com

A Neural Network Is Developing Between Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1109: "A neural network is developing between Lightning Nodes." Sign up for the newsletter here. Above is a visualization of the current Lightning Network topography made up of ~16,000 Lightning Nodes with ~140,000 payment channels opened between them. I don't know if I'm simply being duped by some visualization magic, but I can't help but think that we are all witnessing the emergence of something massive. Something that will have a profound effect on humanity that we can't quite comprehend yet. The topography that is emerging on the Lightning Network seems to be mimicking many things we find in nature as long time Bitcoin Core maintainer Wladimir van der Laan points out below.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Deep ReLU neural network approximation of parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs

We investigate non-adaptive methods of deep ReLU neural network approximation of the solution $u$ to parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs on non-compact set $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. The approximation error is measured in the norm of the Bochner space $L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty, V, \gamma)$, where $\gamma$ is the tensor product standard Gaussian probability on $\mathbb{R}^\infty$ and $V$ is the energy space. The approximation is based on an $m$-term truncation of the Hermite generalized polynomial chaos expansion (gpc) of $u$. Under a certain assumption on $\ell_q$-summability condition for lognormal inputs ($0< q <\infty$), we proved that for every integer $n > 1$, one can construct a non-adaptive compactly supported deep ReLU neural network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n$ of size not greater than $n$ on $\mathbb{R}^m$ with $m = \mathcal{O} (n/\log n)$, having $m$ outputs so that the summation constituted by replacing polynomials in the $m$-term truncation of Hermite gpc expansion by these $m$ outputs approximates $u$ with an error bound $\mathcal{O}\left(\left(n/\log n\right)^{-1/q}\right)$. This error bound is comparable to the error bound of the best approximation of $u$ by $n$-term truncations of Hermite gpc expansion which is $\mathcal{O}(n^{-1/q})$. We also obtained some results on similar problems for parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with affine inputs, based on the Jacobi and Taylor gpc expansions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

A neural network-based optimization technique inspired by the principle of annealing

Optimization problems involve the identification of the best possible solution among several possibilities. These problems can be encountered in real-world settings, as well as in most scientific research fields. In recent years, computer scientists have developed increasingly advanced computational methods for solving optimization problems. Some of the most promising techniques...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Novel Approach for Deterioration and Damage Identification in Building Structures Based on Stockwell-Transform and Deep Convolutional Neural Network

Vahid Reza Gharehbaghi, Hashem Kalbkhani, Ehsan Noroozinejad Farsangi, T.Y. Yang, Andy Nguyene, Seyedali Mirjalili, C. Málaga-Chuquitaype. In this paper, a novel deterioration and damage identification procedure (DIP) is presented and applied to building models. The challenge associated with applications on these types of structures is related to the strong correlation of responses, which gets further complicated when coping with real ambient vibrations with high levels of noise. Thus, a DIP is designed utilizing low-cost ambient vibrations to analyze the acceleration responses using the Stockwell transform (ST) to generate spectrograms. Subsequently, the ST outputs become the input of two series of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) established for identifying deterioration and damage to the building models. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that both damage and deterioration are evaluated on building models through a combination of ST and CNN with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Monolithic Silicon Photonic Architecture for Training Deep Neural Networks with Direct Feedback Alignment

Matthew J. Filipovich, Zhimu Guo, Mohammed Al-Qadasi, Bicky A. Marquez, Hugh D. Morison, Volker J. Sorger, Paul R. Prucnal, Sudip Shekhar, Bhavin J. Shastri. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, however some of the most pressing challenges for the continued development of AI systems are the fundamental bandwidth, energy efficiency, and speed limitations faced by electronic computer architectures. There has been growing interest in using photonic processors for performing neural network inference operations, however these networks are currently trained using standard digital electronics. Here, we propose on-chip training of neural networks enabled by a CMOS-compatible silicon photonic architecture to harness the potential for massively parallel, efficient, and fast data operations. Our scheme employs the direct feedback alignment training algorithm, which trains neural networks using error feedback rather than error backpropagation, and can operate at speeds of trillions of multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations per second while consuming less than one picojoule per MAC operation. The photonic architecture exploits parallelized matrix-vector multiplications using arrays of microring resonators for processing multi-channel analog signals along single waveguide buses to calculate the gradient vector of each neural network layer in situ, which is the most computationally expensive operation performed during the backward pass. We also experimentally demonstrate training a deep neural network with the MNIST dataset using on-chip MAC operation results. Our novel approach for efficient, ultra-fast neural network training showcases photonics as a promising platform for executing AI applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fast Axiomatic Attribution for Neural Networks

Mitigating the dependence on spurious correlations present in the training dataset is a quickly emerging and important topic of deep learning. Recent approaches include priors on the feature attribution of a deep neural network (DNN) into the training process to reduce the dependence on unwanted features. However, until now one needed to trade off high-quality attributions, satisfying desirable axioms, against the time required to compute them. This in turn either led to long training times or ineffective attribution priors. In this work, we break this trade-off by considering a special class of efficiently axiomatically attributable DNNs for which an axiomatic feature attribution can be computed with only a single forward/backward pass. We formally prove that nonnegatively homogeneous DNNs, here termed $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, are efficiently axiomatically attributable and show that they can be effortlessly constructed from a wide range of regular DNNs by simply removing the bias term of each layer. Various experiments demonstrate the advantages of $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, beating state-of-the-art generic attribution methods on regular DNNs for training with attribution priors.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy