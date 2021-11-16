ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

UBnormal: New Benchmark for Supervised Open-Set Video Anomaly Detection

By Andra Acsintoae, Andrei Florescu, Mariana-Iuliana Georgescu, Tudor Mare, Paul Sumedrea, Radu Tudor Ionescu, Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Mubarak Shah
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Andra Acsintoae, Andrei Florescu, Mariana-Iuliana Georgescu, Tudor Mare, Paul Sumedrea, Radu Tudor Ionescu, Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Mubarak Shah. Detecting abnormal events in video is commonly framed as a one-class classification task, where training videos contain only normal events, while test videos encompass both normal and abnormal events....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Real-time Video Stabilization

Videos are a popular media form, where online video streaming has recently gathered much popularity. In this work, we propose a novel method of real-time video stabilization - transforming a shaky video to a stabilized video as if it were stabilized via gimbals in real-time. Our framework is trainable in a self-supervised manner, which does not require data captured with special hardware setups (i.e., two cameras on a stereo rig or additional motion sensors). Our framework consists of a transformation estimator between given frames for global stability adjustments, followed by scene parallax reduction module via spatially smoothed optical flow for further stability. Then, a margin inpainting module fills in the missing margin regions created during stabilization to reduce the amount of post-cropping. These sequential steps reduce distortion and margin cropping to a minimum while enhancing stability. Hence, our approach outperforms state-of-the-art real-time video stabilization methods as well as offline methods that require camera trajectory optimization. Our method procedure takes approximately 24.3 ms yielding 41 fps regardless of resolution (e.g., 480p or 1080p).
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection on Servo Drives

Given servo feedback information, such as torque, velocity, acceleration, and power, one can predict the likelihood of an issue with the servo. By knowing when the servo is likely to fail, one can reduce downtime and prevent potential damage to the system from a faulty servo. By applying a simple Gaussian probability density function to a set of trained features, the classification of an anomalous servo can be determined with little computational cost.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting the Power of Levenberg-Marquardt Optimizer with Anomaly Detection in Time Series

The Levenberg-Marquardt (LM) optimization algorithm has been widely used for solving machine learning problems. Literature reviews have shown that the LM can be very powerful and effective on moderate function approximation problems when the number of weights in the network is not more than a couple of hundred. In contrast, the LM does not seem to perform as well when dealing with pattern recognition or classification problems, and inefficient when networks become large (e.g. with more than 500 weights). In this paper, we exploit the true power of LM algorithm using some real world aircraft datasets. On these datasets most other commonly used optimizers are unable to detect the anomalies caused by the changing conditions of the aircraft engine. The challenging nature of the datasets are the abrupt changes in the time series data. We find that the LM optimizer has a much better ability to approximate abrupt changes and detect anomalies than other optimizers. We compare the performance, in addressing this anomaly/change detection problem, of the LM and several other optimizers. We assess the relative performance based on a range of measures including network complexity (i.e. number of weights), fitting accuracy, over fitting, training time, use of GPUs and memory requirement etc. We also discuss the issue of robust LM implementation in MATLAB and Tensorflow for promoting more popular usage of the LM algorithm and potential use of LM optimizer for large-scale problems.
arxiv.org

Online Self-Evolving Anomaly Detection in Cloud Computing Environments

Modern cloud computing systems contain hundreds to thousands of computing and storage servers. Such a scale, combined with ever-growing system complexity, is causing a key challenge to failure and resource management for dependable cloud computing. Autonomic failure detection is a crucial technique for understanding emergent, cloud-wide phenomena and self-managing cloud resources for system-level dependability assurance. To detect failures, we need to monitor the cloud execution and collect runtime performance data. These data are usually unlabeled, and thus a prior failure history is not always available in production clouds. In this paper, we present a \emph{self-evolving anomaly detection} (SEAD) framework for cloud dependability assurance. Our framework self-evolves by recursively exploring newly verified anomaly records and continuously updating the anomaly detector online. As a distinct advantage of our framework, cloud system administrators only need to check a small number of detected anomalies, and their decisions are leveraged to update the detector. Thus, the detector evolves following the upgrade of system hardware, update of the software stack, and change of user workloads. Moreover, we design two types of detectors, one for general anomaly detection and the other for type-specific anomaly detection. With the help of self-evolving techniques, our detectors can achieve 88.94\% in sensitivity and 94.60\% in specificity on average, which makes them suitable for real-world deployment.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anomaly Detection#Disjoint Sets#Ubnormal#Avenue#Shanghaitech#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Community-Detection via Hashtag-Graphs for Semi-Supervised NMF Topic Models

Extracting topics from large collections of unstructured text-documents has become a central task in current NLP applications and algorithms like NMF, LDA as well as their generalizations are the well-established current state of the art. However, especially when it comes to short text documents like Tweets, these approaches often lead to unsatisfying results due to the sparsity of the document-feature matrices.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Malfustection: Obfuscated Malware Detection and Malware Classification with Data Shortage by Combining Semi-Supervised and Contrastive Learning

With the advent of new technologies, using various formats of digital gadgets is becoming widespread. In today's world, where everyday tasks are inevitable without technology, this extensive use of computers paves the way for malicious activity. As a result, it is important to provide solutions to defend against these threats. Malware is one of the well-known and widely used means utilized for doing destructive activities by malicious attackers. Producing malware from scratch is somewhat difficult, so attackers tend to obfuscate existing malware and prepare it to become an unrecognizable program. Since creating new malware from an old one using obfuscation is a creative task, there are some drawbacks to identifying obfuscated malwares. In this research, we propose a solution to overcome this problem by converting the code to an image in the first step and then using a semi-supervised approach combined with contrastive learning. In this case, an obfuscation in the malware bytecode corresponds to an augmentation in the image. Hence, by utilizing meaningful augmentations, which simulate some obfuscation changes and combine them to generate complex ambiguity procedures, our proposed solution is able to construct, learn, and detect a wide range of obfuscations. This work addresses two issues: 1) malware classification despite the data deficiency and 2) obfuscated malware detection by training on non-obfuscated malwares. According to the results, the proposed method overcomes the data shortage problem in malware classification, as its accuracy is 90.1% when just 10% of data is used for training the model. Moreover, training on basic malwares without obfuscation achieved 96.21 percent accuracy in detecting obfuscated malware.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Domain Generalization in Real World:New Benchmark and Strong Baseline

Conventional domain generalization aims to learn domain invariant representation from multiple domains, which requires accurate annotations. In realistic application scenarios, however, it is too cumbersome or even infeasible to collect and annotate the large mass of data. Yet, web data provides a free lunch to access a huge amount of unlabeled data with rich style information that can be harnessed to augment domain generalization ability. In this paper, we introduce a novel task, termed as semi-supervised domain generalization, to study how to interact the labeled and unlabeled domains, and establish two benchmarks including a web-crawled dataset, which poses a novel yet realistic challenge to push the limits of existing technologies. To tackle this task, a straightforward solution is to propagate the class information from the labeled to the unlabeled domains via pseudo labeling in conjunction with domain confusion training. Considering narrowing domain gap can improve the quality of pseudo labels and further advance domain invariant feature learning for generalization, we propose a cycle learning framework to encourage the positive feedback between label propagation and domain generalization, in favor of an evolving intermediate domain bridging the labeled and unlabeled domains in a curriculum learning manner. Experiments are conducted to validate the effectiveness of our framework. It is worth highlighting that web-crawled data benefits domain generalization as demonstrated in our results. Our code will be available later.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

FlowVOS: Weakly-Supervised Visual Warping for Detail-Preserving and Temporally Consistent Single-Shot Video Object Segmentation

We consider the task of semi-supervised video object segmentation (VOS). Our approach mitigates shortcomings in previous VOS work by addressing detail preservation and temporal consistency using visual warping. In contrast to prior work that uses full optical flow, we introduce a new foreground-targeted visual warping approach that learns flow fields from VOS data. We train a flow module to capture detailed motion between frames using two weakly-supervised losses. Our object-focused approach of warping previous foreground object masks to their positions in the target frame enables detailed mask refinement with fast runtimes without using extra flow supervision. It can also be integrated directly into state-of-the-art segmentation networks. On the DAVIS17 and YouTubeVOS benchmarks, we outperform state-of-the-art offline methods that do not use extra data, as well as many online methods that use extra data. Qualitatively, we also show our approach produces segmentations with high detail and temporal consistency.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

DABS: A Domain-Agnostic Benchmark for Self-Supervised Learning

Self-supervised learning algorithms, including BERT and SimCLR, have enabled significant strides in fields like natural language processing, computer vision, and speech processing. However, these algorithms are domain-specific, meaning that new self-supervised learning algorithms must be developed for each new setting, including myriad healthcare, scientific, and multimodal domains. To catalyze progress toward domain-agnostic methods, we introduce DABS: a Domain-Agnostic Benchmark for Self-supervised learning. To perform well on DABS, an algorithm is evaluated on seven diverse domains: natural images, multichannel sensor data, English text, speech recordings, multilingual text, chest x-rays, and images with text descriptions. Each domain contains an unlabeled dataset for pretraining; the model is then is scored based on its downstream performance on a set of labeled tasks in the domain. We also present e-Mix and ShED: two baseline domain-agnostic algorithms; their relatively modest performance demonstrates that significant progress is needed before self-supervised learning is an out-of-the-box solution for arbitrary domains. Code for benchmark datasets and baseline algorithms is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Astronomical Image Processing at Scale With Pegasus and Montage

Image processing at scale is a powerful tool for creating new data sets and integrating them with existing data sets and performing analysis and quality assurance investigations. Workflow managers offer advantages in this type of processing, which involves multiple data access and processing steps. Generally, they enable automation of the workflow by locating data and resources, recovery from failures, and monitoring of performance. In this focus demo we demonstrate how the Pegasus Workflow Manager Python API manages image processing to create mosaics with the Montage Image Mosaic engine. Since 2001, Pegasus has been developed and maintained at USC/ISI. Montage was in fact one of the first applications used to design Pegasus and optimize its performance. Pegasus has since found application in many areas of science. LIGO exploited it in making discoveries of black holes. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory used it to compare the cost and performance of processing images on cloud platforms. While these are examples of projects at large scale, small team investigations on local clusters of machines can benefit from Pegasus as well.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Weakly-Supervised Cloud Detection with Fixed-Point GANs

The detection of clouds in satellite images is an essential preprocessing task for big data in remote sensing. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have greatly advanced the state-of-the-art in the detection of clouds in satellite images, but existing CNN-based methods are costly as they require large amounts of training images with expensive pixel-level cloud labels. To alleviate this cost, we propose Fixed-Point GAN for Cloud Detection (FCD), a weakly-supervised approach. Training with only image-level labels, we learn fixed-point translation between clear and cloudy images, so only clouds are affected during translation. Doing so enables our approach to predict pixel-level cloud labels by translating satellite images to clear ones and setting a threshold to the difference between the two images. Moreover, we propose FCD+, where we exploit the label-noise robustness of CNNs to refine the prediction of FCD, leading to further improvements. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on the Landsat-8 Biome cloud detection dataset, where we obtain performance close to existing fully-supervised methods that train with expensive pixel-level labels. By fine-tuning our FCD+ with just 1% of the available pixel-level labels, we match the performance of fully-supervised methods.
COMPUTERS
Futurity

Super thin solar cells hit new efficiency benchmark

Researchers have achieved a new benchmark in the design of atomically thin solar cells made of semiconducting perovskites, boosting their efficiency while retaining their ability to stand up to the environment. The lab of Aditya Mohite of Rice University’s George R. Brown School of Engineering discovered that sunlight itself contracts...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Global Two-stage Algorithm for Non-convex Penalized High-dimensional Linear Regression Problems

By the asymptotic oracle property, non-convex penalties represented by minimax concave penalty (MCP) and smoothly clipped absolute deviation (SCAD) have attracted much attentions in high-dimensional data analysis, and have been widely used in signal processing, image restoration, matrix estimation, etc. However, in view of their non-convex and non-smooth characteristics, they are computationally challenging. Almost all existing algorithms converge locally, and the proper selection of initial values is crucial. Therefore, in actual operation, they often combine a warm-starting technique to meet the rigid requirement that the initial value must be sufficiently close to the optimal solution of the corresponding problem. In this paper, based on the DC (difference of convex functions) property of MCP and SCAD penalties, we aim to design a global two-stage algorithm for the high-dimensional least squares linear regression problems. A key idea for making the proposed algorithm to be efficient is to use the primal dual active set with continuation (PDASC) method, which is equivalent to the semi-smooth Newton (SSN) method, to solve the corresponding sub-problems. Theoretically, we not only prove the global convergence of the proposed algorithm, but also verify that the generated iterative sequence converges to a d-stationary point. In terms of computational performance, the abundant research of simulation and real data show that the algorithm in this paper is superior to the latest SSN method and the classic coordinate descent (CD) algorithm for solving non-convex penalized high-dimensional linear regression problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy