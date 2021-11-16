ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Distilling: automated code generation using explainable deep learning

By Paul J. Blazek, Kesavan Venkatesh, Milo M. Lin
 8 days ago

Human reasoning can distill principles from observed patterns and generalize them to explain and solve novel problems. The most powerful artificial intelligence systems lack explainability and symbolic reasoning ability, and have therefore not achieved supremacy in domains requiring human understanding, such as science or common sense...

arxiv.org

Recognition of Patient Groups with Sleep Related Disorders using Bio-signal Processing and Deep Learning

Delaram Jarchi, Javier Andreu-Perez, Mehrin Kiani, Oldrich Vysata, Jiri Kuchynka, Ales Prochazka, Saeid Sane. Accurately diagnosing sleep disorders is essential for clinical assessments and treatments. Polysomnography (PSG) has long been used for detection of various sleep disorders. In this research, electrocardiography (ECG) and electromayography (EMG) have been used for recognition of breathing and movement-related sleep disorders. Bio-signal processing has been performed by extracting EMG features exploiting entropy and statistical moments, in addition to developing an iterative pulse peak detection algorithm using synchrosqueezed wavelet transform (SSWT) for reliable extraction of heart rate and breathing-related features from ECG. A deep learning framework has been designed to incorporate EMG and ECG features. The framework has been used to classify four groups: healthy subjects, patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), patients with restless leg syndrome (RLS) and patients with both OSA and RLS. The proposed deep learning framework produced a mean accuracy of 72% and weighted F1 score of 0.57 across subjects for our formulated four-class problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Silicon photonic subspace neural chip for hardware-efficient deep learning

As deep learning has shown revolutionary performance in many artificial intelligence applications, its escalating computation demand requires hardware accelerators for massive parallelism and improved throughput. The optical neural network (ONN) is a promising candidate for next-generation neurocomputing due to its high parallelism, low latency, and low energy consumption. Here, we devise a hardware-efficient photonic subspace neural network (PSNN) architecture, which targets lower optical component usage, area cost, and energy consumption than previous ONN architectures with comparable task performance. Additionally, a hardware-aware training framework is provided to minimize the required device programming precision, lessen the chip area, and boost the noise robustness. We experimentally demonstrate our PSNN on a butterfly-style programmable silicon photonic integrated circuit and show its utility in practical image recognition tasks.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Deep Learning for Beam Management: Opportunities, State-of-the-Arts and Challenges

Benefiting from huge bandwidth resources, millimeter-wave (mmWave) communications provide one of the most promising technologies for the fifth-generation wireless networks. To compensate for high pathloss of mmWave signals, large antenna arrays are equipped at base stations and user equipment to establish directional beamforming, where beam management is adopted to acquire and track the optimal beam pair with the maximum received power. Naturally, narrow beams are expected to achieve larger beamforming gain, whereas it could impose enormous training overhead and high sensitivity to blockages. Fortunately, the amazing success of deep learning (DL) has stimulated increasing interest in applying it to address those issues. In this article, we first elaborate the motivations of applying DL in beam management. Then, the current state-of-the-arts are reviewed, where their research routes and key features are discussed. Finally, challenges and future opportunities are summarized, highlighting DL design insights and novel beam management mechanisms. We hope this article can stimulate more striking ideas and exciting contributions for DL assisted beam management.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fine-Grained Image Analysis with Deep Learning: A Survey

Fine-grained image analysis (FGIA) is a longstanding and fundamental problem in computer vision and pattern recognition, and underpins a diverse set of real-world applications. The task of FGIA targets analyzing visual objects from subordinate categories, e.g., species of birds or models of cars. The small inter-class and large intra-class variation inherent to fine-grained image analysis makes it a challenging problem. Capitalizing on advances in deep learning, in recent years we have witnessed remarkable progress in deep learning powered FGIA. In this paper we present a systematic survey of these advances, where we attempt to re-define and broaden the field of FGIA by consolidating two fundamental fine-grained research areas -- fine-grained image recognition and fine-grained image retrieval. In addition, we also review other key issues of FGIA, such as publicly available benchmark datasets and related domain-specific applications. We conclude by highlighting several research directions and open problems which need further exploration from the community.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning to Break Deep Perceptual Hashing: The Use Case NeuralHash

Apple recently revealed its deep perceptual hashing system NeuralHash to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on user devices before files are uploaded to its iCloud service. Public criticism quickly arose regarding the protection of user privacy and the system's reliability. In this paper, we present the first comprehensive empirical analysis of deep perceptual hashing based on NeuralHash. Specifically, we show that current deep perceptual hashing may not be robust. An adversary can manipulate the hash values by applying slight changes in images, either induced by gradient-based approaches or simply by performing standard image transformations, forcing or preventing hash collisions. Such attacks permit malicious actors easily to exploit the detection system: from hiding abusive material to framing innocent users, everything is possible. Moreover, using the hash values, inferences can still be made about the data stored on user devices. In our view, based on our results, deep perceptual hashing in its current form is generally not ready for robust client-side scanning and should not be used from a privacy perspective.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deep Reinforcement Learning with Shallow Controllers: An Experimental Application to PID Tuning

Nathan P. Lawrence, Michael G. Forbes, Philip D. Loewen, Daniel G. McClement, Johan U. Backstrom, R. Bhushan Gopaluni. Deep reinforcement learning (RL) is an optimization-driven framework for producing control strategies for general dynamical systems without explicit reliance on process models. Good results have been reported in simulation. Here we demonstrate the challenges in implementing a state of the art deep RL algorithm on a real physical system. Aspects include the interplay between software and existing hardware; experiment design and sample efficiency; training subject to input constraints; and interpretability of the algorithm and control law. At the core of our approach is the use of a PID controller as the trainable RL policy. In addition to its simplicity, this approach has several appealing features: No additional hardware needs to be added to the control system, since a PID controller can easily be implemented through a standard programmable logic controller; the control law can easily be initialized in a "safe'' region of the parameter space; and the final product -- a well-tuned PID controller -- has a form that practitioners can reason about and deploy with confidence.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
geekwire.com

University of Washington study: Deep learning reveals 3D models of protein machines

A new study peers into the structure of hundreds of protein complexes in cells that control everything from energy use to DNA replication. Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design helped lead the study, which leverages new deep learning tools and could lead to new ways to treat disease.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Obstacle Avoidance for UAS in Continuous Action Space Using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Obstacle avoidance for small unmanned aircraft is vital for the safety of future urban air mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM). There are many techniques for real-time robust drone guidance, but many of them solve in discretized airspace and control, which would require an additional path smoothing step to provide flexible commands for UAS. To provide a safe and efficient computational guidance of operations for unmanned aircraft, we explore the use of a deep reinforcement learning algorithm based on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) to guide autonomous UAS to their destinations while avoiding obstacles through continuous control. The proposed scenario state representation and reward function can map the continuous state space to continuous control for both heading angle and speed. To verify the performance of the proposed learning framework, we conducted numerical experiments with static and moving obstacles. Uncertainties associated with the environments and safety operation bounds are investigated in detail. Results show that the proposed model can provide accurate and robust guidance and resolve conflict with a success rate of over 99%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

SDnDTI: Self-supervised deep learning-based denoising for diffusion tensor MRI

The noise in diffusion-weighted images (DWIs) decreases the accuracy and precision of diffusion tensor magnetic resonance imaging (DTI) derived microstructural parameters and leads to prolonged acquisition time for achieving improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Deep learning-based image denoising using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) has superior performance but often requires additional high-SNR data for supervising the training of CNNs, which reduces the practical feasibility. We develop a self-supervised deep learning-based method entitled "SDnDTI" for denoising DTI data, which does not require additional high-SNR data for training. Specifically, SDnDTI divides multi-directional DTI data into many subsets, each consisting of six DWI volumes along optimally chosen diffusion-encoding directions that are robust to noise for the tensor fitting, and then synthesizes DWI volumes along all acquired directions from the diffusion tensors fitted using each subset of the data as the input data of CNNs. On the other hand, SDnDTI synthesizes DWI volumes along acquired diffusion-encoding directions with higher SNR from the diffusion tensors fitted using all acquired data as the training target. SDnDTI removes noise from each subset of synthesized DWI volumes using a deep 3-dimensional CNN to match the quality of the cleaner target DWI volumes and achieves even higher SNR by averaging all subsets of denoised data. The denoising efficacy of SDnDTI is demonstrated on two datasets provided by the Human Connectome Project (HCP) and the Lifespan HCP in Aging. The SDnDTI results preserve image sharpness and textural details and substantially improve upon those from the raw data. The results of SDnDTI are comparable to those from supervised learning-based denoising and outperform those from state-of-the-art conventional denoising algorithms including BM4D, AONLM and MPPCA.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Project CGX: Scalable Deep Learning on Commodity GPUs

The ability to scale out training workloads has been one of the key performance enablers of deep learning. The main scaling approach is data-parallel GPU-based training, which has been boosted by hardware and software support for highly efficient inter-GPU communication, in particular via bandwidth overprovisioning. This support comes at a price: there is an order of magnitude cost difference between "cloud-grade" servers with such support, relative to their "consumer-grade" counterparts, although server-grade and consumer-grade GPUs can have similar computational envelopes. In this paper, we investigate whether the expensive hardware overprovisioning approach can be supplanted via algorithmic and system design, and propose a framework called CGX, which provides efficient software support for communication compression. We show that this framework is able to remove communication bottlenecks from consumer-grade multi-GPU systems, in the absence of hardware support: when training modern models and tasks to full accuracy, our framework enables self-speedups of 2-3X on a commodity system using 8 consumer-grade NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPUs, and enables it to surpass the throughput of an NVIDIA DGX-1 server, which has similar peak FLOPS but benefits from bandwidth overprovisioning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deep Learning based Urban Vehicle Trajectory Analytics

A `trajectory' refers to a trace generated by a moving object in geographical spaces, usually represented by of a series of chronologically ordered points, where each point consists of a geo-spatial coordinate set and a timestamp. Rapid advancements in location sensing and wireless communication technology enabled us to collect and store a massive amount of trajectory data. As a result, many researchers use trajectory data to analyze mobility of various moving objects. In this dissertation, we focus on the `urban vehicle trajectory,' which refers to trajectories of vehicles in urban traffic networks, and we focus on `urban vehicle trajectory analytics.' The urban vehicle trajectory analytics offers unprecedented opportunities to understand vehicle movement patterns in urban traffic networks including both user-centric travel experiences and system-wide spatiotemporal patterns. The spatiotemporal features of urban vehicle trajectory data are structurally correlated with each other, and consequently, many previous researchers used various methods to understand this structure. Especially, deep-learning models are getting attentions of many researchers due to its powerful function approximation and feature representation abilities. As a result, the objective of this dissertation is to develop deep-learning based models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics to better understand the mobility patterns of urban traffic networks. Particularly, this dissertation focuses on two research topics, which has high necessity, importance and applicability: Next Location Prediction, and Synthetic Trajectory Generation. In this study, we propose various novel models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics using deep learning.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Code-free development and deployment of deep segmentation models for digital pathology

Henrik Sahlin Pettersen, Ilya Belevich, Elin Synnøve Røyset, Erik Smistad, Eija Jokitalo, Ingerid Reinertsen, Ingunn Bakke, André Pedersen. Application of deep learning on histopathological whole slide images (WSIs) holds promise of improving diagnostic efficiency and reproducibility but is largely dependent on the ability to write computer code or purchase commercial solutions. We present a code-free pipeline utilizing free-to-use, open-source software (QuPath, DeepMIB, and FastPathology) for creating and deploying deep learning-based segmentation models for computational pathology. We demonstrate the pipeline on a use case of separating epithelium from stroma in colonic mucosa. A dataset of 251 annotated WSIs, comprising 140 hematoxylin-eosin (HE)-stained and 111 CD3 immunostained colon biopsy WSIs, were developed through active learning using the pipeline. On a hold-out test set of 36 HE and 21 CD3-stained WSIs a mean intersection over union score of 96.6% and 95.3% was achieved on epithelium segmentation. We demonstrate pathologist-level segmentation accuracy and clinical acceptable runtime performance and show that pathologists without programming experience can create near state-of-the-art segmentation solutions for histopathological WSIs using only free-to-use software. The study further demonstrates the strength of open-source solutions in its ability to create generalizable, open pipelines, of which trained models and predictions can seamlessly be exported in open formats and thereby used in external solutions. All scripts, trained models, a video tutorial, and the full dataset of 251 WSIs with ~31k epithelium annotations are made openly available at this https URL to accelerate research in the field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving Compound Activity Classification via Deep Transfer and Representation Learning

Recent advances in molecular machine learning, especially deep neural networks such as Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) for predicting structure activity relationships (SAR) have shown tremendous potential in computer-aided drug discovery. However, the applicability of such deep neural networks are limited by the requirement of large amounts of training data. In order to cope with limited training data for a target task, transfer learning for SAR modeling has been recently adopted to leverage information from data of related tasks. In this work, in contrast to the popular parameter-based transfer learning such as pretraining, we develop novel deep transfer learning methods TAc and TAc-fc to leverage source domain data and transfer useful information to the target domain. TAc learns to generate effective molecular features that can generalize well from one domain to another, and increase the classification performance in the target domain. Additionally, TAc-fc extends TAc by incorporating novel components to selectively learn feature-wise and compound-wise transferability. We used the bioassay screening data from PubChem, and identified 120 pairs of bioassays such that the active compounds in each pair are more similar to each other compared to its inactive compounds. Overall, TAc achieves the best performance with average ROC-AUC of 0.801; it significantly improves ROC-AUC of 83% target tasks with average task-wise performance improvement of 7.102%, compared to the best baseline FCN-dmpna (DT). Our experiments clearly demonstrate that TAc achieves significant improvement over all baselines across a large number of target tasks. Furthermore, although TAc-fc achieves slightly worse ROC-AUC on average compared to TAc (0.798 vs 0.801), TAc-fc still achieves the best performance on more tasks in terms of PR-AUC and F1 compared to other methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SEnSeI: A Deep Learning Module for Creating Sensor Independent Cloud Masks

We introduce a novel neural network architecture -- Spectral ENcoder for SEnsor Independence (SEnSeI) -- by which several multispectral instruments, each with different combinations of spectral bands, can be used to train a generalised deep learning model. We focus on the problem of cloud masking, using several pre-existing datasets, and a new, freely available dataset for Sentinel-2. Our model is shown to achieve state-of-the-art performance on the satellites it was trained on (Sentinel-2 and Landsat 8), and is able to extrapolate to sensors it has not seen during training such as Landsat 7, PerúSat-1, and Sentinel-3 SLSTR. Model performance is shown to improve when multiple satellites are used in training, approaching or surpassing the performance of specialised, single-sensor models. This work is motivated by the fact that the remote sensing community has access to data taken with a hugely variety of sensors. This has inevitably led to labelling efforts being undertaken separately for different sensors, which limits the performance of deep learning models, given their need for huge training sets to perform optimally. Sensor independence can enable deep learning models to utilise multiple datasets for training simultaneously, boosting performance and making them much more widely applicable. This may lead to deep learning approaches being used more frequently for on-board applications and in ground segment data processing, which generally require models to be ready at launch or soon afterwards.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Blockage Prediction Using Wireless Signatures: Deep Learning Enables Real-World Demonstration

Overcoming the link blockage challenges is essential for enhancing the reliability and latency of millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-terahertz (sub-THz) communication networks. Previous approaches relied mainly on either (i) multiple-connectivity, which under-utilizes the network resources, or on (ii) the use of out-of-band and non-RF sensors to predict link blockages, which is associated with increased cost and system complexity. In this paper, we propose a novel solution that relies only on in-band mmWave wireless measurements to proactively predict future dynamic line-of-sight (LOS) link blockages. The proposed solution utilizes deep neural networks and special patterns of received signal power, that we call pre-blockage wireless signatures to infer future blockages. Specifically, the developed machine learning models attempt to predict: (i) If a future blockage will occur? (ii) When will this blockage happen? (iii) What is the type of the blockage? And (iv) what is the direction of the moving blockage? To evaluate our proposed approach, we build a large-scale real-world dataset comprising nearly $0.5$ million data points (mmWave measurements) for both indoor and outdoor blockage scenarios. The results, using this dataset, show that the proposed approach can successfully predict the occurrence of future dynamic blockages with more than 85\% accuracy. Further, for the outdoor scenario with highly-mobile vehicular blockages, the proposed model can predict the exact time of the future blockage with less than $80$ms error for blockages happening within the future $500$ms. These results, among others, highlight the promising gains of the proposed proactive blockage prediction solution which could potentially enhance the reliability and latency of future wireless networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase function estimation from a diffuse optical image via deep learning

The phase function is a key element of a light propagation model for Monte Carlo (MC) simulation, which is usually fitted with an analytic function with associated parameters. In recent years, machine learning methods were reported to estimate the parameters of the phase function of a particular form such as the Henyey-Greenstein phase function but, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed to determine the form of the phase function. Here we design a convolutional neural network to estimate the phase function from a diffuse optical image without any explicit assumption on the form of the phase function. Specifically, we use a Gaussian mixture model as an example to represent the phase function generally and learn the model parameters accurately. The Gaussian mixture model is selected because it provides the analytic expression of phase function to facilitate deflection angle sampling in MC simulation, and does not significantly increase the number of free parameters. Our proposed method is validated on MC-simulated reflectance images of typical biological tissues using the Henyey-Greenstein phase function with different anisotropy factors. The effects of field of view (FOV) and spatial resolution on the errors are analyzed to optimize the estimation method. The mean squared error of the phase function is 0.01 and the relative error of the anisotropy factor is 3.28%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Universal End-to-End Approach to Portfolio Optimization via Deep Learning

We propose a universal end-to-end framework for portfolio optimization where asset distributions are directly obtained. The designed framework circumvents the traditional forecasting step and avoids the estimation of the covariance matrix, lifting the bottleneck for generalizing to a large amount of instruments. Our framework has the flexibility of optimizing various objective functions including Sharpe ratio, mean-variance trade-off etc. Further, we allow for short selling and study several constraints attached to objective functions. In particular, we consider cardinality, maximum position for individual instrument and leverage. These constraints are formulated into objective functions by utilizing several neural layers and gradient ascent can be adopted for optimization. To ensure the robustness of our framework, we test our methods on two datasets. Firstly, we look at a synthetic dataset where we demonstrate that weights obtained from our end-to-end approach are better than classical predictive methods. Secondly, we apply our framework on a real-life dataset with historical observations of hundreds of instruments with a testing period of more than 20 years.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Fine-Grained Vehicle Classification in Urban Traffic Scenes using Deep Learning

The increasingly dense traffic is becoming a challenge in our local settings, urging the need for a better traffic monitoring and management system. Fine-grained vehicle classification appears to be a challenging task as compared to vehicle coarse classification. Exploring a robust approach for vehicle detection and classification into fine-grained categories is therefore essentially required. Existing Vehicle Make and Model Recognition (VMMR) systems have been developed on synchronized and controlled traffic conditions. Need for robust VMMR in complex, urban, heterogeneous, and unsynchronized traffic conditions still remain an open research area. In this paper, vehicle detection and fine-grained classification are addressed using deep learning. To perform fine-grained classification with related complexities, local dataset THS-10 having high intra-class and low interclass variation is exclusively prepared. The dataset consists of 4250 vehicle images of 10 vehicle models, i.e., Honda City, Honda Civic, Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Bolan, Suzuki Cultus, Suzuki Mehran, Suzuki Ravi, Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Wagon R and Toyota Corolla. This dataset is available online. Two approaches have been explored and analyzed for classification of vehicles i.e, fine-tuning, and feature extraction from deep neural networks. A comparative study is performed, and it is demonstrated that simpler approaches can produce good results in local environment to deal with complex issues such as dense occlusion and lane departures. Hence reducing computational load and time, e.g. fine-tuning Inception-v3 produced highest accuracy of 97.4% with lowest misclassification rate of 2.08%. Fine-tuning MobileNet-v2 and ResNet-18 produced 96.8% and 95.7% accuracies, respectively. Extracting features from fc6 layer of AlexNet produces an accuracy of 93.5% with a misclassification rate of 6.5%.
CARS
towardsdatascience.com

Adversarial Examples to Break Deep Learning Models

How to fool a 27M-parameter model with a bit of Python. Do you think it is impossible to fool the vision system of a self-driving Tesla car?. Or that machine learning models used in malware detection software are too good to be evaded by hackers?. Or that face recognition systems...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Community Policy