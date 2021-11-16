ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Learn Locally, Correct Globally: A Distributed Algorithm for Training Graph Neural Networks

By Morteza Ramezani, Weilin Cong, Mehrdad Mahdavi, Mahmut T. Kandemir, Anand Sivasubramaniam
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Despite the recent success of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), training GNNs on large graphs remains challenging. The limited resource capacities of the existing servers, the dependency between nodes in a graph, and the privacy concern due to the centralized storage and model learning have spurred the need to design an effective...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Pairwise interactions for Potential energy surfaces and Atomic forces with Deep Neural network

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, which is considered an important tool for studying physical and chemical processes at the atomic scale, requires accurate calculations of energies and forces. Although reliable energies and forces can be obtained by electronic structure calculations such as those based on density functional theory (DFT), this approach is computationally expensive. In this work, we propose a full-stack model using deep neural network (NN) to enhance the calculation of force and energy, in which the NN is designed to extract the embedding feature of pairwise interactions of an atom and its neighbors, which are aggregated to obtain its feature vector for predicting atomic force and potential energy. By designing the features of the pairwise interactions, we can control the performance of models and take into account the many-body effects and other physics of the atomic interactions. Moreover, we demonstrated that using the Coulomb matrix of the local structures in complement to the pairwise information, we can improve the prediction of force and energy for silicon systems and the transferability of our models is confirmed to larger systems, with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Transplant: Node Saliency-Guided Graph Mixup with Local Structure Preservation

Graph-structured datasets usually have irregular graph sizes and connectivities, rendering the use of recent data augmentation techniques, such as Mixup, difficult. To tackle this challenge, we present the first Mixup-like graph augmentation method at the graph-level called Graph Transplant, which mixes irregular graphs in data space. To be well defined on various scales of the graph, our method identifies the sub-structure as a mix unit that can preserve the local information. Since the mixup-based methods without special consideration of the context are prone to generate noisy samples, our method explicitly employs the node saliency information to select meaningful subgraphs and adaptively determine the labels. We extensively validate our method with diverse GNN architectures on multiple graph classification benchmark datasets from a wide range of graph domains of different sizes. Experimental results show the consistent superiority of our method over other basic data augmentation baselines. We also demonstrate that Graph Transplant enhances the performance in terms of robustness and model calibration.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

On Neural Network Identification for Low-Speed Ship Maneuvering Model

Several studies on ship maneuvering models have been conducted using captive model tests or computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and physical models, such as the maneuvering modeling group (MMG) model. A new system identification method for generating a low-speed maneuvering model using recurrent neural networks (RNNs) and free running model tests is proposed in this study. We especially focus on a low-speed maneuver such as the final phase in berthing to achieve automatic berthing control. Accurate dynamic modeling with minimum modeling error is highly desired to establish a model-based control system. We propose a new loss function that reduces the effect of the noise included in the training data. Besides, we revealed the following facts - an RNN that ignores the memory before a certain time improved the prediction accuracy compared with the "standard" RNN, and the random maneuver test was effective in obtaining an accurate berthing maneuver model. In addition, several low-speed free running model tests were performed for the scale model of the M.V. Esso Osaka. As a result, this paper showed that the proposed method using a neural network model could accurately represent low-speed maneuvering motions.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neural Networks#Distributed Algorithm#Graphs#Trains#Gnn#Learn Locally#Llcg#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

GraSSNet: Graph Soft Sensing Neural Networks

In the era of big data, data-driven based classification has become an essential method in smart manufacturing to guide production and optimize inspection. The industrial data obtained in practice is usually time-series data collected by soft sensors, which are highly nonlinear, nonstationary, imbalanced, and noisy. Most existing soft-sensing machine learning models focus on capturing either intra-series temporal dependencies or pre-defined inter-series correlations, while ignoring the correlation between labels as each instance is associated with multiple labels simultaneously. In this paper, we propose a novel graph based soft-sensing neural network (GraSSNet) for multivariate time-series classification of noisy and highly-imbalanced soft-sensing data. The proposed GraSSNet is able to 1) capture the inter-series and intra-series dependencies jointly in the spectral domain; 2) exploit the label correlations by superimposing label graph that built from statistical co-occurrence information; 3) learn features with attention mechanism from both textual and numerical domain; and 4) leverage unlabeled data and mitigate data imbalance by semi-supervised learning. Comparative studies with other commonly used classifiers are carried out on Seagate soft sensing data, and the experimental results validate the competitive performance of our proposed method.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Mobility prediction Based on Machine Learning Algorithms

Nowadays mobile communication is growing fast in the 5G communication industry. With the increasing capacity requirements and requirements for quality of experience, mobility prediction has been widely applied to mobile communication and has becoming one of the key enablers that utilizes historical traffic information to predict future locations of traffic users, Since accurate mobility prediction can help enable efficient radio resource management, assist route planning, guide vehicle dispatching, or mitigate traffic congestion. However, mobility prediction is a challenging problem due to the complicated traffic network. In the past few years, plenty of researches have been done in this area, including Non-Machine-Learning (Non-ML)- based and Machine-Learning (ML)-based mobility prediction. In this paper, firstly we introduce the state of the art technologies for mobility prediction. Then, we selected Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithm, the ML algorithm for practical traffic date training. Lastly, we analyse the simulation results for mobility prediction and introduce a future work plan where mobility prediction will be applied for improving mobile communication.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
arxiv.org

Learning Graphs from Smooth and Graph-Stationary Signals with Hidden Variables

Network-topology inference from (vertex) signal observations is a prominent problem across data-science and engineering disciplines. Most existing schemes assume that observations from all nodes are available, but in many practical environments, only a subset of nodes is accessible. A natural (and sometimes effective) approach is to disregard the role of unobserved nodes, but this ignores latent network effects, deteriorating the quality of the estimated graph. Differently, this paper investigates the problem of inferring the topology of a network from nodal observations while taking into account the presence of hidden (latent) variables. Our schemes assume the number of observed nodes is considerably larger than the number of hidden variables and build on recent graph signal processing models to relate the signals and the underlying graph. Specifically, we go beyond classical correlation and partial correlation approaches and assume that the signals are smooth and/or stationary in the sought graph. The assumptions are codified into different constrained optimization problems, with the presence of hidden variables being explicitly taken into account. Since the resulting problems are ill-conditioned and non-convex, the block matrix structure of the proposed formulations is leveraged and suitable convex-regularized relaxations are presented. Numerical experiments over synthetic and real-world datasets showcase the performance of the developed methods and compare them with existing alternatives.
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

TigerGraph expands its graph data library with 20 new algorithms

TigerGraph, a company that provides a graph database and analytics software, has expanded its data science library with 20 new algorithms, bringing its total to more than 50 algorithms. Graph databases like TigerGraph have become increasingly popular. They are particularly effective at letting data scientists analyze relationships among millions or...
SOFTWARE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists create artificial neural networks that detect symmetry and patterns

Machine learning technique effective for novel image comparison and data analysis. A research team at Lehigh University, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, developed and effectively taught an artificial neural network to sense symmetry and structural similarities in materials and to create similarity projections. The researchers published their findings in the journal npj Computational Materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

deepstruct -- linking deep learning and graph theory

Deepstruct connects deep learning models and graph theory such that different graph structures can be imposed on neural networks or graph structures can be extracted from trained neural network models. For this, deepstruct provides deep neural network models with different restrictions which can be created based on an initial graph. Further, tools to extract graph structures from trained models are available. This step of extracting graphs can be computationally expensive even for models of just a few dozen thousand parameters and poses a challenging problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

LSP : Acceleration and Regularization of Graph Neural Networks via Locality Sensitive Pruning of Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have emerged as highly successful tools for graph-related tasks. However, real-world problems involve very large graphs, and the compute resources needed to fit GNNs to those problems grow rapidly. Moreover, the noisy nature and size of real-world graphs cause GNNs to over-fit if not regularized properly. Surprisingly, recent works show that large graphs often involve many redundant components that can be removed without compromising the performance too much. This includes node or edge removals during inference through GNNs layers or as a pre-processing step that sparsifies the input graph. This intriguing phenomenon enables the development of state-of-the-art GNNs that are both efficient and accurate. In this paper, we take a further step towards demystifying this phenomenon and propose a systematic method called Locality-Sensitive Pruning (LSP) for graph pruning based on Locality-Sensitive Hashing. We aim to sparsify a graph so that similar local environments of the original graph result in similar environments in the resulting sparsified graph, which is an essential feature for graph-related tasks. To justify the application of pruning based on local graph properties, we exemplify the advantage of applying pruning based on locality properties over other pruning strategies in various scenarios. Extensive experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of LSP, which removes a significant amount of edges from large graphs without compromising the performance, accompanied by a considerable acceleration.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Soft Sensing Model Visualization: Fine-tuning Neural Network from What Model Learned

The growing availability of the data collected from smart manufacturing is changing the paradigms of production monitoring and control. The increasing complexity and content of the wafer manufacturing process in addition to the time-varying unexpected disturbances and uncertainties, make it infeasible to do the control process with model-based approaches. As a result, data-driven soft-sensing modeling has become more prevalent in wafer process diagnostics. Recently, deep learning has been utilized in soft sensing system with promising performance on highly nonlinear and dynamic time-series data. Despite its successes in soft-sensing systems, however, the underlying logic of the deep learning framework is hard to understand. In this paper, we propose a deep learning-based model for defective wafer detection using a highly imbalanced dataset. To understand how the proposed model works, the deep visualization approach is applied. Additionally, the model is then fine-tuned guided by the deep visualization. Extensive experiments are performed to validate the effectiveness of the proposed system. The results provide an interpretation of how the model works and an instructive fine-tuning method based on the interpretation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Convolutional Neural Networks

Combine Convolutions and Pooling if you want a decent from-scratch image classifier. You saw last week that vanilla Artificial neural networks are terrible for classifying images. And that’s expected, as they have no idea about 2D relationships between pixels. That’s where convolutions come in — a go-to approach for finding patterns in image data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
bitcoinmagazine.com

A Neural Network Is Developing Between Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1109: "A neural network is developing between Lightning Nodes." Sign up for the newsletter here. Above is a visualization of the current Lightning Network topography made up of ~16,000 Lightning Nodes with ~140,000 payment channels opened between them. I don't know if I'm simply being duped by some visualization magic, but I can't help but think that we are all witnessing the emergence of something massive. Something that will have a profound effect on humanity that we can't quite comprehend yet. The topography that is emerging on the Lightning Network seems to be mimicking many things we find in nature as long time Bitcoin Core maintainer Wladimir van der Laan points out below.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

DropGNN: Random Dropouts Increase the Expressiveness of Graph Neural Networks

This paper studies Dropout Graph Neural Networks (DropGNNs), a new approach that aims to overcome the limitations of standard GNN frameworks. In DropGNNs, we execute multiple runs of a GNN on the input graph, with some of the nodes randomly and independently dropped in each of these runs. Then, we combine the results of these runs to obtain the final result. We prove that DropGNNs can distinguish various graph neighborhoods that cannot be separated by message passing GNNs. We derive theoretical bounds for the number of runs required to ensure a reliable distribution of dropouts, and we prove several properties regarding the expressive capabilities and limits of DropGNNs. We experimentally validate our theoretical findings on expressiveness. Furthermore, we show that DropGNNs perform competitively on established GNN benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Signal-Agnostic Manifolds of Neural Fields

Deep neural networks have been used widely to learn the latent structure of datasets, across modalities such as images, shapes, and audio signals. However, existing models are generally modality-dependent, requiring custom architectures and objectives to process different classes of signals. We leverage neural fields to capture the underlying structure in image, shape, audio and cross-modal audiovisual domains in a modality-independent manner. We cast our task as one of learning a manifold, where we aim to infer a low-dimensional, locally linear subspace in which our data resides. By enforcing coverage of the manifold, local linearity, and local isometry, our model -- dubbed GEM -- learns to capture the underlying structure of datasets across modalities. We can then travel along linear regions of our manifold to obtain perceptually consistent interpolations between samples, and can further use GEM to recover points on our manifold and glean not only diverse completions of input images, but cross-modal hallucinations of audio or image signals. Finally, we show that by walking across the underlying manifold of GEM, we may generate new samples in our signal domains. Code and additional results are available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

VeriSilicon Neural Network Processor IP Embedded In Over 100 AI Chips

50 customers licensed the technology for more than 100 AI chips in 10 major market segments. VeriSilicon a leading Silicon Platform as a Service company, announced its neural network processor IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications now features in more than 100 AI chips supplied by 50 licensees. These chips with built-in VeriSilicon Vivante NPUs are in 10 major market segments, including Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, smart TVs, smart home, security monitoring, servers, automotive electronics, smartphones, tablets and smart healthcare.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy