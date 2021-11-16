Bengali Handwritten Grapheme Classification: Deep Learning Approach

Background and Objective: The Acetabular version, an essential factor in total hip arthroplasty, is measured by CT scan as the gold standard. The dose of radiation and expensiveness of CT make anterior-posterior pelvic radiograph an appropriate alternative procedure. In this study, we applied a deep learning approach on anteroposterior pelvic X-rays to measure anatomical version, eliminating the necessity of using Computed tomography scan. Methods: The right and left acetabular version angles of the hips of 300 patients are computed using their CT images. The proposed deep learning model, Attention on Pretrained-VGG16 for Bone Age, is applied to the AP images of the included population. The age and gender of these people are added as two other inputs to the last fully connected layer of attention mechanism. As the output, the angles of both hips are predicted. Results: The angles of hips computed on CT increase as people get older with the mean values of 16.54 and 16.11 (right and left angles) for men and 20.61 and 19.55 for women in our dataset. The predicted errors in the estimation of right and left angles using the proposed method of deep learning are in the accurate region of error (<=3 degrees) which shows the ability of the proposed method in measuring anatomical version based on AP images. Conclusion: The suggested algorithm, applying pre-trained vgg16 on the AP images of the pelvis of patients followed by an attention model considering age and gender of patients, can assess version accurately using only AP radiographs while obviating the need for CT scan. The applied technique of estimation of anatomical acetabular version based on AP pelvic images using DL approaches, to the best of authors' knowledge, has not been published yet.

