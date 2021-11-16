ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

WikiContradiction: Detecting Self-Contradiction Articles on Wikipedia

By Cheng Hsu, Cheng-Te Li, Diego Saez-Trumper, Yi-Zhan Hsu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

While Wikipedia has been utilized for fact-checking and claim verification to debunk misinformation and disinformation, it is essential to either improve article quality and rule out noisy articles. Self-contradiction is one of the low-quality article types in Wikipedia. In this work, we propose a task of detecting self-contradiction articles in...

arxiv.org

