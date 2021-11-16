ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-training Graph Neural Network for Cross Domain Recommendation

By Chen Wang, Yueqing Liang, Zhiwei Liu, Tao Zhang, Philip S. Yu
 8 days ago

A recommender system predicts users' potential interests in items, where the core is to learn user/item embeddings. Nevertheless, it suffers from the data-sparsity issue, which the cross-domain recommendation can alleviate. However, most prior works either jointly learn the...

arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Verifying Controllers with Convolutional Neural Network-based Perception: A Case for Intelligible, Safe, and Precise Abstractions

Chiao Hsieh (1), Keyur Joshi (1), Sasa Misailovic (1), Sayan Mitra (1) ((1) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) for object detection, lane detection, and segmentation now sit at the head of most autonomy pipelines, and yet, their safety analysis remains an important challenge. Formal analysis of perception models is fundamentally difficult because their correctness is hard if not impossible to specify. We present a technique for inferring intelligible and safe abstractions for perception models from system-level safety requirements, data, and program analysis of the modules that are downstream from perception. The technique can help tradeoff safety, size, and precision, in creating abstractions and the subsequent verification. We apply the method to two significant case studies based on high-fidelity simulations (a) a vision-based lane keeping controller for an autonomous vehicle and (b) a controller for an agricultural robot. We show how the generated abstractions can be composed with the downstream modules and then the resulting abstract system can be verified using program analysis tools like CBMC. Detailed evaluations of the impacts of size, safety requirements, and the environmental parameters (e.g., lighting, road surface, plant type) on the precision of the generated abstractions suggest that the approach can help guide the search for corner cases and safe operating envelops.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Deep ReLU neural network approximation of parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs

We investigate non-adaptive methods of deep ReLU neural network approximation of the solution $u$ to parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs on non-compact set $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. The approximation error is measured in the norm of the Bochner space $L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty, V, \gamma)$, where $\gamma$ is the tensor product standard Gaussian probability on $\mathbb{R}^\infty$ and $V$ is the energy space. The approximation is based on an $m$-term truncation of the Hermite generalized polynomial chaos expansion (gpc) of $u$. Under a certain assumption on $\ell_q$-summability condition for lognormal inputs ($0< q <\infty$), we proved that for every integer $n > 1$, one can construct a non-adaptive compactly supported deep ReLU neural network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n$ of size not greater than $n$ on $\mathbb{R}^m$ with $m = \mathcal{O} (n/\log n)$, having $m$ outputs so that the summation constituted by replacing polynomials in the $m$-term truncation of Hermite gpc expansion by these $m$ outputs approximates $u$ with an error bound $\mathcal{O}\left(\left(n/\log n\right)^{-1/q}\right)$. This error bound is comparable to the error bound of the best approximation of $u$ by $n$-term truncations of Hermite gpc expansion which is $\mathcal{O}(n^{-1/q})$. We also obtained some results on similar problems for parametric and stochastic elliptic PDEs with affine inputs, based on the Jacobi and Taylor gpc expansions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

LSP : Acceleration and Regularization of Graph Neural Networks via Locality Sensitive Pruning of Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have emerged as highly successful tools for graph-related tasks. However, real-world problems involve very large graphs, and the compute resources needed to fit GNNs to those problems grow rapidly. Moreover, the noisy nature and size of real-world graphs cause GNNs to over-fit if not regularized properly. Surprisingly, recent works show that large graphs often involve many redundant components that can be removed without compromising the performance too much. This includes node or edge removals during inference through GNNs layers or as a pre-processing step that sparsifies the input graph. This intriguing phenomenon enables the development of state-of-the-art GNNs that are both efficient and accurate. In this paper, we take a further step towards demystifying this phenomenon and propose a systematic method called Locality-Sensitive Pruning (LSP) for graph pruning based on Locality-Sensitive Hashing. We aim to sparsify a graph so that similar local environments of the original graph result in similar environments in the resulting sparsified graph, which is an essential feature for graph-related tasks. To justify the application of pruning based on local graph properties, we exemplify the advantage of applying pruning based on locality properties over other pruning strategies in various scenarios. Extensive experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of LSP, which removes a significant amount of edges from large graphs without compromising the performance, accompanied by a considerable acceleration.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization: Distributed Full-batch Training of Graph Neural Networks on Large Graphs

We present the Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization (SAR) scheme for distributed full-batch training of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) on large graphs. Large-scale training of GNNs has recently been dominated by sampling-based methods and methods based on non-learnable message passing. SAR on the other hand is a distributed technique that can train any GNN type directly on an entire large graph. The key innovation in SAR is the distributed sequential rematerialization scheme which sequentially re-constructs then frees pieces of the prohibitively large GNN computational graph during the backward pass. This results in excellent memory scaling behavior where the memory consumption per worker goes down linearly with the number of workers, even for densely connected graphs. Using SAR, we report the largest applications of full-batch GNN training to-date, and demonstrate large memory savings as the number of workers increases. We also present a general technique based on kernel fusion and attention-matrix rematerialization to optimize both the runtime and memory efficiency of attention-based models. We show that, coupled with SAR, our optimized attention kernels lead to significant speedups and memory savings in attention-based GNNs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Generalizable Cross-Graph Embedding for GNN-based Congestion Prediction

Presently with technology node scaling, an accurate prediction model at early design stages can significantly reduce the design cycle. Especially during logic synthesis, predicting cell congestion due to improper logic combination can reduce the burden of subsequent physical implementations. There have been attempts using Graph Neural Network (GNN) techniques to tackle congestion prediction during the logic synthesis stage. However, they require informative cell features to achieve reasonable performance since the core idea of GNNs is built on the message passing framework, which would be impractical at the early logic synthesis stage. To address this limitation, we propose a framework that can directly learn embeddings for the given netlist to enhance the quality of our node features. Popular random-walk based embedding methods such as Node2vec, LINE, and DeepWalk suffer from the issue of cross-graph alignment and poor generalization to unseen netlist graphs, yielding inferior performance and costing significant runtime. In our framework, we introduce a superior alternative to obtain node embeddings that can generalize across netlist graphs using matrix factorization methods. We propose an efficient mini-batch training method at the sub-graph level that can guarantee parallel training and satisfy the memory restriction for large-scale netlists. We present results utilizing open-source EDA tools such as DREAMPLACE and OPENROAD frameworks on a variety of openly available circuits. By combining the learned embedding on top of the netlist with the GNNs, our method improves prediction performance, generalizes to new circuit lines, and is efficient in training, potentially saving over $90 \%$ of runtime.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Parallel Physics-Informed Neural Networks with Bidirectional Balance

As an emerging technology in deep learning, physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have been widely used to solve various partial differential equations (PDEs) in engineering. However, PDEs based on practical considerations contain multiple physical quantities and complex initial boundary conditions, thus PINNs often returns incorrect results. Here we take heat transfer problem in multilayer fabrics as a typical example. It is coupled by multiple temperature fields with strong correlation, and the values of variables are extremely unbalanced among different dimensions. We clarify the potential difficulties of solving such problems by classic PINNs, and propose a parallel physics-informed neural networks with bidirectional balance. In detail, our parallel solving framework synchronously fits coupled equations through several multilayer perceptions. Moreover, we design two modules to balance forward process of data and back-propagation process of loss gradient. This bidirectional balance not only enables the whole network to converge stably, but also helps to fully learn various physical conditions in PDEs. We provide a series of ablation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the proposed methods. The results show that our approach makes the PINNs unsolvable problem solvable, and achieves excellent solving accuracy.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

STNN-DDI: A Substructure-aware Tensor Neural Network to Predict Drug-Drug Interactions

Motivation: Computational prediction of multiple-type drug-drug interaction (DDI) helps reduce unexpected side effects in poly-drug treatments. Although existing computational approaches achieve inspiring results, they ignore that the action of a drug is mainly caused by its chemical substructures. In addition, their interpretability is still weak. Results: In this paper, by supposing that the interactions between two given drugs are caused by their local chemical structures (sub-structures) and their DDI types are determined by the linkages between different substructure sets, we design a novel Substructure-ware Tensor Neural Network model for DDI prediction (STNN-DDI). The proposed model learns a 3-D tensor of (substructure, in-teraction type, substructure) triplets, which characterizes a substructure-substructure interaction (SSI) space. According to a list of predefined substructures with specific chemical meanings, the mapping of drugs into this SSI space enables STNN-DDI to perform the multiple-type DDI prediction in both transductive and inductive scenarios in a unified form with an explicable manner. The compar-ison with deep learning-based state-of-the-art baselines demonstrates the superiority of STNN-DDI with the significant improvement of AUC, AUPR, Accuracy, and Precision. More importantly, case studies illustrate its interpretability by both revealing a crucial sub-structure pair across drugs regarding a DDI type of interest and uncovering interaction type-specific substructure pairs in a given DDI. In summary, STNN-DDI provides an effective approach to predicting DDIs as well as explaining the interaction mechanisms among drugs.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Keys to Accurate Feature Extraction Using Residual Spiking Neural Networks

Alex Vicente-Sola (1), Davide L. Manna (1), Paul Kirkland (1), Gaetano Di Caterina (1), Trevor Bihl (2) ((1) University of Strathclyde, (2) Air Force Research Laboratory) Spiking neural networks (SNNs) have become an interesting alternative to conventional artificial neural networks (ANN) thanks to their temporal processing capabilities and their low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) and energy efficient implementations in neuromorphic hardware. However the challenges involved in training SNNs have limited their performance in terms of accuracy and thus their applications. Improving learning algorithms and neural architectures for a more accurate feature extraction is therefore one of the current priorities in SNN research. In this paper we present a study on the key components of modern spiking architectures. We empirically compare different techniques in image classification datasets taken from the best performing networks. We design a spiking version of the successful residual network (ResNet) architecture and test different components and training strategies on it. Our results provide a state of the art guide to SNN design, which allows to make informed choices when trying to build the optimal visual feature extractor. Finally, our network outperforms previous SNN architectures in CIFAR-10 (94.1%) and CIFAR-100 (74.5%) datasets and matches the state of the art in DVS-CIFAR10 (71.3%), with less parameters than the previous state of the art and without the need for ANN-SNN conversion. Code available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Novel Weight Update Scheme for Hardware Neural Network based on Synaptic Devices Having Abrupt LTP or LTD Characteristics

Mitigating nonlinear weight update characteristics is known as one of the main challenges in the design of neural networks based on synaptic devices. In this paper, we present a novel weight update scheme named conditional reverse update scheme for HNN (Hardware Neural Network) consisting of synaptic devices with highly nonlinear or abrupt conductance update characteristics. We formulate a linear optimization method of conductance in synaptic devices to reduce the average deviation of weight changes in synaptic devices from the weight changes calculated by the Stochastic Gradient Rule (SGD) algorithm. To this end, we introduce a metric called Update Noise (UN) to analyze the update noise dynamics during the training process. We then design a weight update rule that effectively reduces the UN averaged over the whole training process. The optimized network in terms of UN under the conditional reverse update scheme achieved >90% accuracy on MNIST dataset under highly nonlinear LTP and LTD conditions while using inaccurate and infrequent conductance sensing. Furthermore, HNN trained with the proposed method showed better accuracy compared to previously reported nonlinear weight update mitigation techniques under the same hardware specifications and device conditions. In addition, the proposed method exhibited robustness to temporal variations in conductance updates. We expect that the conditional reverse update scheme can relieve design requirements in device and circuit engineering and serve as a practical technique that can be applied to future hardware for HNNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DropGNN: Random Dropouts Increase the Expressiveness of Graph Neural Networks

This paper studies Dropout Graph Neural Networks (DropGNNs), a new approach that aims to overcome the limitations of standard GNN frameworks. In DropGNNs, we execute multiple runs of a GNN on the input graph, with some of the nodes randomly and independently dropped in each of these runs. Then, we combine the results of these runs to obtain the final result. We prove that DropGNNs can distinguish various graph neighborhoods that cannot be separated by message passing GNNs. We derive theoretical bounds for the number of runs required to ensure a reliable distribution of dropouts, and we prove several properties regarding the expressive capabilities and limits of DropGNNs. We experimentally validate our theoretical findings on expressiveness. Furthermore, we show that DropGNNs perform competitively on established GNN benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An Underexplored Dilemma between Confidence and Calibration in Quantized Neural Networks

Modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to be overconfident in terms of their calibration on unseen input data. That is to say, they are more confident than they are accurate. This is undesirable if the probabilities predicted are to be used for downstream decision making. When considering accuracy, CNNs are also surprisingly robust to compression techniques, such as quantization, which aim to reduce computational and memory costs. We show that this robustness can be partially explained by the calibration behavior of modern CNNs, and may be improved with overconfidence. This is due to an intuitive result: low confidence predictions are more likely to change post-quantization, whilst being less accurate. High confidence predictions will be more accurate, but more difficult to change. Thus, a minimal drop in post-quantization accuracy is incurred. This presents a potential conflict in neural network design: worse calibration from overconfidence may lead to better robustness to quantization. We perform experiments applying post-training quantization to a variety of CNNs, on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
aithority.com

VeriSilicon Neural Network Processor IP Embedded In Over 100 AI Chips

50 customers licensed the technology for more than 100 AI chips in 10 major market segments. VeriSilicon a leading Silicon Platform as a Service company, announced its neural network processor IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications now features in more than 100 AI chips supplied by 50 licensees. These chips with built-in VeriSilicon Vivante NPUs are in 10 major market segments, including Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, smart TVs, smart home, security monitoring, servers, automotive electronics, smartphones, tablets and smart healthcare.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Monolithic Silicon Photonic Architecture for Training Deep Neural Networks with Direct Feedback Alignment

Matthew J. Filipovich, Zhimu Guo, Mohammed Al-Qadasi, Bicky A. Marquez, Hugh D. Morison, Volker J. Sorger, Paul R. Prucnal, Sudip Shekhar, Bhavin J. Shastri. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, however some of the most pressing challenges for the continued development of AI systems are the fundamental bandwidth, energy efficiency, and speed limitations faced by electronic computer architectures. There has been growing interest in using photonic processors for performing neural network inference operations, however these networks are currently trained using standard digital electronics. Here, we propose on-chip training of neural networks enabled by a CMOS-compatible silicon photonic architecture to harness the potential for massively parallel, efficient, and fast data operations. Our scheme employs the direct feedback alignment training algorithm, which trains neural networks using error feedback rather than error backpropagation, and can operate at speeds of trillions of multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations per second while consuming less than one picojoule per MAC operation. The photonic architecture exploits parallelized matrix-vector multiplications using arrays of microring resonators for processing multi-channel analog signals along single waveguide buses to calculate the gradient vector of each neural network layer in situ, which is the most computationally expensive operation performed during the backward pass. We also experimentally demonstrate training a deep neural network with the MNIST dataset using on-chip MAC operation results. Our novel approach for efficient, ultra-fast neural network training showcases photonics as a promising platform for executing AI applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Iterative Training: Finding Binary Weight Deep Neural Networks with Layer Binarization

In low-latency or mobile applications, lower computation complexity, lower memory footprint and better energy efficiency are desired. Many prior works address this need by removing redundant parameters. Parameter quantization replaces floating-point arithmetic with lower precision fixed-point arithmetic, further reducing complexity. Typical training of quantized weight neural networks starts from fully...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Convolutional Neural Networks

Combine Convolutions and Pooling if you want a decent from-scratch image classifier. You saw last week that vanilla Artificial neural networks are terrible for classifying images. And that’s expected, as they have no idea about 2D relationships between pixels. That’s where convolutions come in — a go-to approach for finding patterns in image data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

