ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Inferring halo masses with Graph Neural Networks

By Pablo Villanueva-Domingo, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Shy Genel, Federico Marinacci, David N. Spergel, Lars Hernquist, Mark Vogelsberger, Romeel Dave, Desika Narayanan
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Pablo Villanueva-Domingo, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Shy Genel, Federico Marinacci, David N. Spergel, Lars Hernquist, Mark Vogelsberger, Romeel Dave, Desika Narayanan. Understanding the halo-galaxy connection is fundamental in order to improve our knowledge on the nature and properties of dark matter. In this work we build a model...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Collocation approximation by deep neural ReLU networks for parametric elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs

We study the deep ReLU neural network collocation approximation of the solution $u$ to elliptic PDEs with lognormal inputs, parametrized by $\boldsymbol{y}$ from the non-compact set $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. The approximation error is measured in the norm of the Bochner space $L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty, V, \gamma)$, where $\gamma$ is the infinite tensor product standard Gaussian probability measure on $\mathbb{R}^\infty$ and $V$ is the energy space. Under a certain assumption on $\ell_q$-summability for the lognormal inputs $(0<q<2)$, we proved that given arbitrary number $\delta >0$ small enough, for every integer $n > 1$, one can construct a compactly supported deep ReLU neural network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n:= \big(\phi_j\big)_{j=1}^m$ of size at most $n$ on $\mathbb{R}^m$ with $m =\mathcal{O}(n^{1 - \delta})$, and a sequence of points $\big(\boldsymbol{y}j\big)_{j=1}^m \subset \mathbb{R}^m$ (which are independent of $u$) so that the collocation approximation of $u$ by $\Phi_n u:= \sum_{j=1}^m u\big(\boldsymbol{y}^j\big) \Phi_j,$ which is based on the $m$ solvers $\Big( u\big(\boldsymbol{y}^j\big)\Big)_{j=1}^m$ and the deep ReLU network $\boldsymbol{\phi}_n$, gives the twofold error bounds: $\|u- \Phi_n u \|_{L_2(\mathbb{R}^\infty V, \gamma)} = \mathcal{O}\left(m^{- (1/q - 1/2)}\right) =\mathcal{O}\left(n^{- (1-\delta)(1/q - 1/2)}\right),$ where $\Phi_j$ are the extensions of $\phi_j$ to the whole $\mathbb{R}^\infty$. We also obtained similar results for the case when the lognormal inputs are parametrized on $\mathbb{R}^M$ with very large dimension $M$, and the approximation error is measured in the $\sqrt{g_M}$-weighted uniform norm of the Bochner space $L_\infty^{\sqrt{g}}(\mathbb{R}^M, V)$, where $g_M$ is the density function of the standard Gaussian probability measure on $\mathbb{R}^M$.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Pairwise interactions for Potential energy surfaces and Atomic forces with Deep Neural network

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, which is considered an important tool for studying physical and chemical processes at the atomic scale, requires accurate calculations of energies and forces. Although reliable energies and forces can be obtained by electronic structure calculations such as those based on density functional theory (DFT), this approach is computationally expensive. In this work, we propose a full-stack model using deep neural network (NN) to enhance the calculation of force and energy, in which the NN is designed to extract the embedding feature of pairwise interactions of an atom and its neighbors, which are aggregated to obtain its feature vector for predicting atomic force and potential energy. By designing the features of the pairwise interactions, we can control the performance of models and take into account the many-body effects and other physics of the atomic interactions. Moreover, we demonstrated that using the Coulomb matrix of the local structures in complement to the pairwise information, we can improve the prediction of force and energy for silicon systems and the transferability of our models is confirmed to larger systems, with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neural Networks#Halos#Camels#Gnn#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Astrophysics Of Galaxies#Ga#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Quasifibrations of Graphs to Find Symmetries in Biological Networks

A fibration of graphs is an homomorphism that is a local isomorphism of in-neighbourhoods, much in the same way a covering projection is a local isomorphism of neighbourhoods. Recently, it has been shown that graph fibrations are useful tools to uncover symmetries and synchronization patterns in biological networks ranging from gene, protein,and metabolic networks to the brain. However, the inherent incompleteness and disordered nature of biological data precludes the application of the definition of fibration as it is; as a consequence, also the currently known algorithms to identify fibrations fail in these domains. In this paper, we introduce and develop systematically the theory of quasifibrations which attempts to capture more realistic patterns of almost-synchronization of units in biological networks. We provide an algorithmic solution to the problem of finding quasifibrations in networks where the existence of missing links and variability across samples preclude the identification of perfect symmetries in the connectivity structure. We test the algorithm against other strategies to repair missing links in incomplete networks using real connectome data and synthetic networks. Quasifibrations can be applied to reconstruct any incomplete network structure characterized by underlying symmetries and almost synchronized clusters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Compression in Bayesian Neural Networks

Machine learning models have achieved human-level performance on various tasks. This success comes at a high cost of computation and storage overhead, which makes machine learning algorithms difficult to deploy on edge devices. Typically, one has to partially sacrifice accuracy in favor of an increased performance quantified in terms of reduced memory usage and energy consumption. Current methods compress the networks by reducing the precision of the parameters or by eliminating redundant ones. In this paper, we propose a new insight into network compression through the Bayesian framework. We show that Bayesian neural networks automatically discover redundancy in model parameters, thus enabling self-compression, which is linked to the propagation of uncertainty through the layers of the network. Our experimental results show that the network architecture can be successfully compressed by deleting parameters identified by the network itself while retaining the same level of accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

Scientists create artificial neural networks that detect symmetry and patterns

A research team at Lehigh University, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, developed and effectively taught an artificial neural network to sense symmetry and structural similarities in materials and to create similarity projections. The researchers published their findings in the journal npj Computational Materials. The team developed an artificial...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Novel Approach for Deterioration and Damage Identification in Building Structures Based on Stockwell-Transform and Deep Convolutional Neural Network

Vahid Reza Gharehbaghi, Hashem Kalbkhani, Ehsan Noroozinejad Farsangi, T.Y. Yang, Andy Nguyene, Seyedali Mirjalili, C. Málaga-Chuquitaype. In this paper, a novel deterioration and damage identification procedure (DIP) is presented and applied to building models. The challenge associated with applications on these types of structures is related to the strong correlation of responses, which gets further complicated when coping with real ambient vibrations with high levels of noise. Thus, a DIP is designed utilizing low-cost ambient vibrations to analyze the acceleration responses using the Stockwell transform (ST) to generate spectrograms. Subsequently, the ST outputs become the input of two series of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) established for identifying deterioration and damage to the building models. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that both damage and deterioration are evaluated on building models through a combination of ST and CNN with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms

We present a method for training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms that mimic signals produced by a wearable single lead electrocardiogram monitor. We use domain randomization where the synthetic signal properties such as the waveform shape, RR-intervals and noise are varied for every training example. Models trained with synthetic data are compared to their counterparts trained with real data. Detection of r-waves in electrocardiograms recorded during different physical activities and in atrial fibrillation is used to compare the models. By allowing the randomization to increase beyond what is typically observed in the real-world data the performance is on par or superseding the performance of networks trained with real data. Experiments show robust performance with different seeds and training examples on different test sets without any test set specific tuning. The method makes possible to train neural networks using practically free-to-collect data with accurate labels without the need for manual annotations and it opens up the possibility of extending the use of synthetic data on cardiac disease classification when disease specific a priori information is used in the electrocardiogram generation. Additionally the distribution of data can be controlled eliminating class imbalances that are typically observed in health related data and additionally the generated data is inherently private.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Underexplored Dilemma between Confidence and Calibration in Quantized Neural Networks

Modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to be overconfident in terms of their calibration on unseen input data. That is to say, they are more confident than they are accurate. This is undesirable if the probabilities predicted are to be used for downstream decision making. When considering accuracy, CNNs are also surprisingly robust to compression techniques, such as quantization, which aim to reduce computational and memory costs. We show that this robustness can be partially explained by the calibration behavior of modern CNNs, and may be improved with overconfidence. This is due to an intuitive result: low confidence predictions are more likely to change post-quantization, whilst being less accurate. High confidence predictions will be more accurate, but more difficult to change. Thus, a minimal drop in post-quantization accuracy is incurred. This presents a potential conflict in neural network design: worse calibration from overconfidence may lead to better robustness to quantization. We perform experiments applying post-training quantization to a variety of CNNs, on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization: Distributed Full-batch Training of Graph Neural Networks on Large Graphs

We present the Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization (SAR) scheme for distributed full-batch training of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) on large graphs. Large-scale training of GNNs has recently been dominated by sampling-based methods and methods based on non-learnable message passing. SAR on the other hand is a distributed technique that can train any GNN type directly on an entire large graph. The key innovation in SAR is the distributed sequential rematerialization scheme which sequentially re-constructs then frees pieces of the prohibitively large GNN computational graph during the backward pass. This results in excellent memory scaling behavior where the memory consumption per worker goes down linearly with the number of workers, even for densely connected graphs. Using SAR, we report the largest applications of full-batch GNN training to-date, and demonstrate large memory savings as the number of workers increases. We also present a general technique based on kernel fusion and attention-matrix rematerialization to optimize both the runtime and memory efficiency of attention-based models. We show that, coupled with SAR, our optimized attention kernels lead to significant speedups and memory savings in attention-based GNNs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Keys to Accurate Feature Extraction Using Residual Spiking Neural Networks

Alex Vicente-Sola (1), Davide L. Manna (1), Paul Kirkland (1), Gaetano Di Caterina (1), Trevor Bihl (2) ((1) University of Strathclyde, (2) Air Force Research Laboratory) Spiking neural networks (SNNs) have become an interesting alternative to conventional artificial neural networks (ANN) thanks to their temporal processing capabilities and their low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) and energy efficient implementations in neuromorphic hardware. However the challenges involved in training SNNs have limited their performance in terms of accuracy and thus their applications. Improving learning algorithms and neural architectures for a more accurate feature extraction is therefore one of the current priorities in SNN research. In this paper we present a study on the key components of modern spiking architectures. We empirically compare different techniques in image classification datasets taken from the best performing networks. We design a spiking version of the successful residual network (ResNet) architecture and test different components and training strategies on it. Our results provide a state of the art guide to SNN design, which allows to make informed choices when trying to build the optimal visual feature extractor. Finally, our network outperforms previous SNN architectures in CIFAR-10 (94.1%) and CIFAR-100 (74.5%) datasets and matches the state of the art in DVS-CIFAR10 (71.3%), with less parameters than the previous state of the art and without the need for ANN-SNN conversion. Code available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

STNN-DDI: A Substructure-aware Tensor Neural Network to Predict Drug-Drug Interactions

Motivation: Computational prediction of multiple-type drug-drug interaction (DDI) helps reduce unexpected side effects in poly-drug treatments. Although existing computational approaches achieve inspiring results, they ignore that the action of a drug is mainly caused by its chemical substructures. In addition, their interpretability is still weak. Results: In this paper, by supposing that the interactions between two given drugs are caused by their local chemical structures (sub-structures) and their DDI types are determined by the linkages between different substructure sets, we design a novel Substructure-ware Tensor Neural Network model for DDI prediction (STNN-DDI). The proposed model learns a 3-D tensor of (substructure, in-teraction type, substructure) triplets, which characterizes a substructure-substructure interaction (SSI) space. According to a list of predefined substructures with specific chemical meanings, the mapping of drugs into this SSI space enables STNN-DDI to perform the multiple-type DDI prediction in both transductive and inductive scenarios in a unified form with an explicable manner. The compar-ison with deep learning-based state-of-the-art baselines demonstrates the superiority of STNN-DDI with the significant improvement of AUC, AUPR, Accuracy, and Precision. More importantly, case studies illustrate its interpretability by both revealing a crucial sub-structure pair across drugs regarding a DDI type of interest and uncovering interaction type-specific substructure pairs in a given DDI. In summary, STNN-DDI provides an effective approach to predicting DDIs as well as explaining the interaction mechanisms among drugs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Parallel Physics-Informed Neural Networks with Bidirectional Balance

As an emerging technology in deep learning, physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have been widely used to solve various partial differential equations (PDEs) in engineering. However, PDEs based on practical considerations contain multiple physical quantities and complex initial boundary conditions, thus PINNs often returns incorrect results. Here we take heat transfer problem in multilayer fabrics as a typical example. It is coupled by multiple temperature fields with strong correlation, and the values of variables are extremely unbalanced among different dimensions. We clarify the potential difficulties of solving such problems by classic PINNs, and propose a parallel physics-informed neural networks with bidirectional balance. In detail, our parallel solving framework synchronously fits coupled equations through several multilayer perceptions. Moreover, we design two modules to balance forward process of data and back-propagation process of loss gradient. This bidirectional balance not only enables the whole network to converge stably, but also helps to fully learn various physical conditions in PDEs. We provide a series of ablation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the proposed methods. The results show that our approach makes the PINNs unsolvable problem solvable, and achieves excellent solving accuracy.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Observation Error Covariance Specification in Dynamical Systems for Data assimilation using Recurrent Neural Networks

Data assimilation techniques are widely used to predict complex dynamical systems with uncertainties, based on time-series observation data. Error covariance matrices modelling is an important element in data assimilation algorithms which can considerably impact the forecasting accuracy. The estimation of these covariances, which usually relies on empirical assumptions and physical constraints, is often imprecise and computationally expensive especially for systems of large dimension. In this work, we propose a data-driven approach based on long short term memory (LSTM) recurrent neural networks (RNN) to improve both the accuracy and the efficiency of observation covariance specification in data assimilation for dynamical systems. Learning the covariance matrix from observed/simulated time-series data, the proposed approach does not require any knowledge or assumption about prior error distribution, unlike classical posterior tuning methods. We have compared the novel approach with two state-of-the-art covariance tuning algorithms, namely DI01 and D05, first in a Lorenz dynamical system and then in a 2D shallow water twin experiments framework with different covariance parameterization using ensemble assimilation. This novel method shows significant advantages in observation covariance specification, assimilation accuracy and computational efficiency.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Radial Basis Function Neural Network Simplified

A short introduction to radial basis function neural network. Radial basis function (RBF) networks have a fundamentally different architecture than most neural network architectures. Most neural network architecture consists of many layers and introduces nonlinearity by repetitively applying nonlinear activation functions. RBF network on the other hand only consists of an input layer, a single hidden layer, and an output layer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DropGNN: Random Dropouts Increase the Expressiveness of Graph Neural Networks

This paper studies Dropout Graph Neural Networks (DropGNNs), a new approach that aims to overcome the limitations of standard GNN frameworks. In DropGNNs, we execute multiple runs of a GNN on the input graph, with some of the nodes randomly and independently dropped in each of these runs. Then, we combine the results of these runs to obtain the final result. We prove that DropGNNs can distinguish various graph neighborhoods that cannot be separated by message passing GNNs. We derive theoretical bounds for the number of runs required to ensure a reliable distribution of dropouts, and we prove several properties regarding the expressive capabilities and limits of DropGNNs. We experimentally validate our theoretical findings on expressiveness. Furthermore, we show that DropGNNs perform competitively on established GNN benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Applicability of Multilayer Diffusion Network Inference to Social Media Data

Information on social media spreads through an underlying diffusion network that connects people of common interests and opinions. This diffusion network often comprises multiple layers, each capturing the spreading dynamics of a certain type of information characterized by, for example, topic, attitude, or language. Researchers have previously proposed methods to infer these underlying multilayer diffusion networks from observed spreading patterns, but little is known about how well these methods perform across the range of realistic spreading data. In this paper, we first introduce an effective implementation of the inference method that can achieve higher accuracy than existing implementations in comparable runtime. Then, we conduct an extensive series of synthetic data experiments to systematically analyze the performance of the method, under varied network structure (e.g. density, number of layers) and information diffusion settings (e.g. cascade size, layer mixing) that are designed to mimic real-world spreading on social media. Our findings include that the inference accuracy varies extremely with network density, and that the method fails to decompose the diffusion network correctly when most cascades in the data reach a limited audience. In demonstrating the conditions under which the inference accuracy is extremely low, our paper highlights the need to carefully evaluate the applicability of the method before running the inference on real data. Practically, our results serve as a reference for this evaluation, and our publicly available implementation supports further testing under personalized settings.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy