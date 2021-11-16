ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Luna The Miracle Cat Lost — And Found — Again

Caledonian Record-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Luna the cat turned up after almost three weeks away from home earlier this fall, it was nothing short of a miracle. “She slept for days and days and then didn’t even want to go outside,” recalled Bethlehem resident Teresa Wood of her family’s six-year-old indoor/outdoor cat on Monday evening....

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
103.5 KISSFM

Treasure Valley Lost And Found Pets

If everyone joined this one Facebook group, we could help Treasure Valley pet owners sleep better at night. Terrifying. Your beloved dog has gotten out and you realize that he doesn't have his collar on because you took it off to scratch his next last night. He's got a chip, but you're panicked. Wondering where could your dog be? Roaming the neighborhood? Did he make it out to the main street? Has anyone grabbed him? Is his chip information up to date? Is he hurt? Is he scared? You can't just text a dog like you can a child. You have to look and if it's bed time, what do you do? Keep looking? Go to sleep? Keeping your dog's chip information up to date is definitely important as you can still be quickly reunited, even without your phone number on the collar.
PETS
buckrail.com

Lost Cat: Help find Sadie!

Sadie (also known as Mercedes) was last seen on Saturday Nov. 13 in East Jackson. Contact 650-576-7083 if you have any sightings or information. Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter who recently made Jackson home. Born and raised in Connecticut, she enjoys reading non-fiction, skiing, hiking, and playing piano in her downtime. She is most passionate about delivering and pursuing stories that directly impact the lives of individuals in the community. Her favorite aspect about living in Jackson is the genuine admiration that Wyomingites share for the land and the life that it sustains.
JACKSON, WY
heartoftherockiesradio.com

PET PATROL: Luna The Cat Is Missing!

The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Luna the Cat is missing!. Luna is a small (8lb) Russian Blue mix. She is Grey with green eyes and has a stripped tail if in the right lighting. She is spayed, microchipped, and is not wearing a collar. They...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Bethlehem
iheartcats.com

A Christmas Miracle “Shelter Cat Promise” Sterling Silver Ring (Feeds 30 Shelter Cats)

Truly A Christmas Miracle! This beautiful, genuine sterling silver ring does something amazing – it feeds a whole shelter full of cats. That’s 30 hungry kitties you’ve provided healthy meals for this holiday season when you purchase this ring. May it also serve as a reminder of all the many pets still waiting in shelters for their forever homes. Makes a great gift, too!
PETS
pilot.com

Lost Cat, Black and White Cat in Carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Crabtree Place/ McIntosh Rd/ Vass-Carthage Rd area. Additional Comments Brina - 2 yo female black/white tuxedo short-haired, chonky girl! Fell/jumped out of screen window, has never been outside before. Very friendly, loud purrer, vocal sweet kitty! We are missing her dearly, especially our daughters!
CARTHAGE, NC
advocatemag.com

Lost and found: Polly is home

Before then, someone spotted her near the Oaks on the Lane apartments. On Nov. 10, she was seen by the LaVita on Lovers Lane apartments. Earlier, on Nov. 9, she was seen on Ledgestone Drive heading north toward Southwestern Boulevard. Her name is Polly. She’s a 6-pound, papillon/miniature dachshund mix....
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WITN

Saving Graces: Luna

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Luna. Luna was found living among a group of community cats as a very small kitten. In order to give them the best care, their foster mom took them to the veterinary eye specialist in Wake Forest for a full exam. Luna is unique because she sees some light in one of her eyes. The specialist determined Luna will not need surgery to remove her eyes.
GREENVILLE, NC
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Luna

This precious little lady is still looking for her furever home. She is playful, beautiful, and shy. Once she acclimates to her surroundings her personality shines through. She had a rough beginning, but with love and stability she will thrive. If you feel your home is the right home for this little beauty, please complete an adoption application at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats.
PETS
Hastings Tribune

Lost tooth found in Friend

Shana Glover’s phone rang Tuesday, a few days after slipping her Friend city utilities payment into the drop box at city hall. Mallory Erwin, deputy city clerk, was on the other end. “She said, ‘I think this is going to be a really weird conversation.’”. Erwin explained. Bills are due...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

The Gift: Time Lost And Found

Last week I was offered the gift of time. Not much, only an hour; but such cosmic gifts are special, holy kisses from the divine, not meant to be trifled with. A mere hour would have to suffice. The exact date of its arrival was no surprise; a yearly vagary of the contemporary calendar; a futile attempt by the powers that be to stave off the inevitable darkness of winter.
APPLE
Caledonian Record-News

Local Community Raises Over $4,000 For Rescued Horse’s Care

The greater Barnet community rallied to support Sutton Brook Farm’s care of a rescued horse named Basil earlier this month, raising a total of $4,200 for his veterinary needs. At the time, Bobbie Roy — who runs Sutton Brook in Barnet with her husband Gary and two of their daughters...
BARNET, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy