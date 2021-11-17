ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Face a Unique Challenge in Matchup With the Jaguars

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
What a win on Monday night for the 49ers.

That is a game that can bring so much hope and positivity to the team. It is a win that has saved their season and can act has the start of a serious run toward the playoffs.

However, despite how convincing of a win it was against the Rams, the 49ers need to erase that from their minds. Easier said than done considering it was beatdown victory over a strong division rival on primetime. But if the 49ers do not, then flying into Jacksonville on Sunday will be an uphill battle.

The 49ers face a unique challenge in a matchup with the Jaguars.

It is a challenge that Kyle Shanahan acknowledged on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday:

“I wouldn’t use the words nervous or anxious, but you understand that reality. Emotional games and stuff like that you’ve put a lot into, I've definitely seen that happen to teams. That’s why we weren't trying to celebrate too much last night. We've been frustrated with how this year has gone. We were very happy with how last night went, but that's one game. This league is week-to-week and it doesn't matter what you did the week before. I know if we can't get it done this week, I know it's not going to mean much to us at all.”

Shanahan is on the money here and right for sobering up their dominant primetime win. It will all be for nothing if they do not ride the wave that they just created it. Right now, they are presented with a great opportunity to take advantage of a lowly team in the Jaguars. They need this win. Good teams take care of the lesser ones.

But if the 49ers continue to ride that influx of electric emotions from beating the Rams, then the Jaguars will have a chance to upset them. This needs to be avoided at all costs. Again, easier said than done. The 49ers finally got a win at Levi's Stadium after so long and did it against an elite division opponent. Getting up and focused for that in the national spotlight is easy.

What isn't easy is getting locked in for a cross-country battle on a short week with a porous opponent on a 10 A.M. body clock. This has all the makings of a trap game.

The Jaguars are a joke. San Francisco should handle them easily, so long as they can check their emotions. They need to be able to pull apart the correct emotions from their win over the Rams, especially the emotions that fed them going into that matchup.

Otherwise, playoff contentions for the 49ers will be just a dream.

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

