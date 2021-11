For many, the overriding image of agriculture in the Amazon is one of environmental destruction. About 80% of deforestation in the region has been attributed to cattle ranching, tainting beef exports. But Brazil’s beef industry hopes to tempt buyers back to the Amazon region, which covers about 40% of the country’s total area, with a new deforestation-free pledge. Critics are concerned it could effectively legalize deforestation in the region, report Brian Barth and Flávia Milhorance in FERN’s latest story, produced with The Guardian.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO