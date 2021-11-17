ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Valuable Tips for Nailing Your Startup's Funding Announcement

By Joel Strauss
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMEep_0cyub7DU00

Funding rounds are crucial to company growth and product development, but they can also have tremendous benefits when it comes to exposure to potential customers, partners, investors and even employees. It should be a proverbial coverage “slam dunk,” but with rounds growing in size and funding levels setting records, it’s more important than ever to execute perfectly to give yourself the best chance of coverage — here’s how.

Set an embargo and give yourself enough time to pitch

In a recent conversation with a potential client, I asked them when they were planning to announce their funding. Their reply: yesterday. Many companies want to rush to get the word out, but announcing too quickly can squander the opportunity for a big media splash. Make sure an embargo time (a specific day, hour and time zone) is established for journalists to honor. The reason is that once the story is out, it loses value with time and reporters might not be able to cover it before it loses value. Keep in mind that setting the embargo means you need several days ideally to conduct outreach, as only one journalist per outlet should be approached at a time.

Compile the most effective list possible beforehand

This process begins with searching for journalists that covered your company and competitors (preferably their funding rounds) in the past. Next, search by keywords such as funding news or the keywords specific to the industry your company is in (ex. “raises” or “Series A”) to find more funding-specific news outlets and vertical publications that write at least the occasional funding story. While that covers most of the potential journalists that would cover your round, two more outlet types remain. The first is local journalists, which, if you’re in Europe, includes outlets such as Tech.eu, Sifted and Silicon Canals, or if you’re in the U.S., consists of regional tech-focused outlets such as BuiltIn. The second is funding newsletters and behind paywall outlets such as WSJ Venture Pro and Pitchbook.

Related: 7 Reasons Why SEO Matters for Every Startup

Make your pitches count

Three primary aspects give your release value:

  1. The amount of money raised
  2. The investors participating
  3. How interesting, unique and timely the technology itself is.

Make sure your strong points vis-a-vis these three aspects come across clearly in your subject line ( many publishers consider this the most crucial part of your outreach) and the body of your pitch. Keep it succinct — 92% of journalists believe 2-3 paragraphs the ideal pitch length, and few will take the time to read a short novel. Lastly, make sure you pay attention to pitch preferences. Journalists may be open to DMs over Twitter, absolutely hate to be called and have specific guidelines for your pitch format that must be followed for consideration. A great example of the latter is TechCrunch journalist Mike Butcher; you can read his pitch preferences in this post .

Related: I Raised $1.3 Million for My Startup From a Single LinkedIn Post

Don’t rely on traditional media alone

Social media is perhaps one of the most potent ways to magnify your funding round’s visibility. Having the CEO draft a long-form personal article on the announcement directly on LinkedIn garners a large, often far more relevant audience, and the company has complete control over the narrative. Sharing select media coverage from a company account with team members sharing and interacting with it within the first few minutes of posting can also widen the reach of earned media, though gaining employee participation can sometimes prove challenging. One solution to galvanize employees to make your round go viral is providing them with a fun, personal way to engage — SimilarWeb absolutely nailed this approach to promote their IPO by creating personalized employee images with a background detailing the announcement .

Related: Should You Pitch Your Startup to Early-Stage Investors?

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Atomic has launched 14 startups in the last 12 months (and they’re getting funded); here’s how it works

His venture firm, Atomic, only writes checks to startups it spins up itself. It’s launching a lot of startups, too. Since founding and selling a company called Milo to eBay in 2010 at the age of 24, Abraham has co-founded dozens of companies with Atomic in recent years. Among them: the tele-health company Hims & Hers, which went public last year through a blank-check company; Bungalow, an online marketplace for residential real estate that closed on $75 million in funding at a post-money valuation of $600 million in August; and OpenStore, an eight-month-old startup that acquires e-commerce businesses that sell on Shopify and which just today announced $75 million in fresh funding in a deal that reportedly values the company at $750 million.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Brazil’s fintech startup CloudWalk reaches unicorn status with $2.15 billion valuation after raising $150M funding led by Coatue

CloudWalk, a fintech startup that is democratizing the payments industry in Brazil, has raised $150 million in funding led by Coatue, an investment firm focused on companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The latest round brings the company valuation to $2.15 billion, making the 8-year-old startup a member of the highly coveted unicorn club.
ECONOMY
strategiccfo360.com

Look At Your Mature Business Through A Startup’s Eyes

As a third-generation business, our company has age, experience and legacy going for it. But we’ve realized over our decades of operation that keeping things fresh is important—both for business and our employees. We need ways of thinking that keep us nimble, and though we’re far away from being a startup, we can learn a lot from the startup world.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Leads Funding Round for Battery Startup

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Holdings Inc. is leading a $20 million funding round for a startup that hopes to use machine learning to address the challenge of producing electric-vehicle battery components outside China. Mr. Palihapitiya’s venture-capital firm is backing Mitra Future Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley company aiming to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Butcher
crowdfundinsider.com

Flat6Labs Funds Six Startups Including Fintechs

Flat6Labs has funded 6 startups with seed capital following the participation in a 4-month acceleration program. Each startup completed the 7th Cycle in Bahrain. Flat6Labs is a MENA-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm. Annually, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups. Flat6Labs reports that the 7th Cycle received over 200 applications from more than 50 countries which were then narrowed down to a final selection of 6 Startups that consisted of teams addressing problems with solutions across an array of industries, including Fintech, Entertainment, E-Commerce, Edtech, and Enterprise Software.
BUSINESS
tech-ish.com

DrugStoc, Nigeria’s Healthtech Startup, raises $4.4 Million in Series A Funding

Nigeria’s health tech startup, DrugStoc, has announced it has raised USD 4.4 Million in Series A funding. The round was led by Africa HealthCare Master Fund with participation from other investors including Chicago-based venture firm Vested World and the German Development Bank (DEG). CardinalStone Partners Limited acted as Financial Advisers to DrugStoc.
ECONOMY
geardiary

6 Tips for Evaluating Software for Your Company’s Tech Stack

Evaluating software can be dizzying. With dozens of options to choose from, they all start to look the same after a while. But this isn’t a decision that you can afford to make lightly. Adding a new piece of software into your tech stack has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of your business.
SOFTWARE
rubbernews.com

Startup Spartan secures $15M in funding for radar realm

Auto makers have used radar in vehicles for more than two decades. But there are more startups than ever wringing innovation out of that legacy technology. The latest is Spartan Radar, which closed a $15 million series A round this week. The round was led by Prime Movers Lab, and it quickly follows a $10 million seed round secured in August.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ipo#Linkedin#European Union#Tech Eu#Silicon Canals
WebProNews

10 Finance Tips For Tech Startups

Launching a startup is hard in any climate but post-pandemic there are some very real challenges to consider. However, there are some universal financial truths about starting up a new business and some that are unique to the world of tech startups. If starting your own tech business has long...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Circle Announces Venture Fund to Back Blockchain Startups

Has launched Circle Ventures, a fund that aims to invest in promising early-stage blockchain firms. While best known for its dollar-based stablecoin (USDC), Circle is already engaged with the early-stage funding sector via its acquisition of SeedInvest, a top investment crowdfunding platform. Circle Ventures portfolio companies will benefit from SeedInvest’s network of over 500,000 investors, and expertise with compliant online capital formation.
MARKETS
under30ceo.com

Startups and Funding Ideas for Raising Capital

It’s almost always costly to turn a great idea into a successful product. Most startups fail because of a lack of access to adequate funding. How do you turn your startup vision into a reality? Here are a few suggestions. Self-Funding/Bootstrapping. A lot of entrepreneurs begin their startups with an...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
WISH-TV

Indy tech startup lands seed funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based software company Shaker has closed on a $2 million seed round of funding. The company, which has developed a transaction management platform for real estate agents and teams, says it will use the funding to fuel sales and marketing growth and add to its engineering team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsTimes

Follow the Laws of Business Building to Secure Your Startup's Success

In the business-to-business (B2B) startup world, there’s an abundance of capital, renewed interest and a lot of new players who want to become active in the space. This is an area that we know very well. We’ve always been B2B, and we’ve always believed in the global depth of talent and ability to innovate. It’s from this background that I share some of what we’ve observed in successful B2B companies.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Fund Manager Says EV Startup Rivian's Response on Human Rights Falls Short

DETROIT (Reuters) - A union-affiliated pension fund advisor pressing Rivian on human rights and environment concerns in the electric vehicle startup's battery supply chain ahead of a blockbuster initial public offering said on Monday the company's response fell short of expectations. SOC Investment Group Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger said he...
IRVINE, CA
crunchbase.com

The Week’s 10 Biggest Funding Rounds: Identity Startup Socure Scores Huge Round, Arbor Biotechnologies Lands Large Raise For Genetic Medicines

This is a weekly feature that runs down the week’s top 10 funding rounds in the U.S. Check out last week’s entry here. Investors seemed more inclined to spread their money across enterprise-focused tech this week, as identity and fraud prevention firm Socure led the way, raking in a $450 million round, followed by large raises by platforms that collect data for sales and automate workflow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Disprz Raises $13 Million In Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Disprz, an enterprise skilling startup, announced it has raised $13 million in Series B funding led by Dallas Venture Capital and Mars Growth Capital. Disprz will use this investment to improve products, establish a sales and marketing division in the...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy