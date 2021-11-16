ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Find Strong Stocks to Buy with this First Profit Screener

By Benjamin Rains
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

The market popped on Tuesday after a flat and slow day of trading to start the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq drove the way, up 0.76% during regular hours, while the S&P 500 popped 0.39% and the Dow posted a more subdued gain.

Bullish investors have once again fought their way back in control—at least temporarily—following the market’s brief pullback early last week. Wall Street took a breather after it helped run stocks up to new highs as part of a month-long rally that began in early October when things reached oversold technical levels.

The market is now waiting on more concrete news or data to determine if the Fed will start lifting rates sooner and more quickly than previously projected after the U.S. saw 30-year high inflation last month.

Wall Street appears to remain rather optimistic despite rising prices, supply chain setbacks, and difficulty filling millions of open jobs. One possible reason for the positivity is that higher prices haven’t appeared yet in the S&P 500’s margins outlook for FY22 or FY23. Plus, the consumer-driven U.S. economy continues to prove resilient.

New data out Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October vs. September. This topped expectations and it is possibly a sign of more good things to come in the vital holiday shopping period. In fact, J.P. Morgan announced it’s lifting its U.S. GDP forecast for Q4.

With all of this in mind, investors might want to remain on the hunt for strong stocks during the second half of the fourth quarter. Let’s utilize our Zacks‘First Profit’ screener to find solid candidates…

First Profit

The idea is to search for companies that recently reported their first quarterly profit. More specifically, the screen searches for firms that just posted their first profit last quarter, after not posting a profit for at least the previous four quarters.

Finding companies that recently reported their first profits help investors find stocks that can prove to be big winners. These companies may vary widely. Some of the firms might be new, and this recent profit is perhaps the only profit in its short history.

Meanwhile, other companies might have held an impressive and long history of quarterly profitability, but for whatever reason haven't seen a profit in a while. Therefore, the return to profit could spark a turning point that management had promised or Wall Street had been clamoring for.

The concept is relatively simple: if the trend has been one of improvement, there is a solid chance the trend will continue. This is true whether a company has been profitable, or is just reaching that key inflection point.

And that’s what we are screening for today…

• EPS for the previous 4 Quarters less than or equal to 0

(This means in each of the previous 4 quarters (except the most recently reported quarter) the company has reported earnings of less than or equal to zero, i.e., no profit.)

• EPS for the recently reported quarter greater than 0

(This time, the company reported earnings greater than zero, meaning they finally showed a profit.)

• Current Price greater than or equal to 5

(Stocks that are trading for less than $5 are more speculative.)

The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here are three of the over 50 stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU

MGM Resorts International MGM

Expedia Group EXPE

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

Want more articles from this author? Scroll up to the top of this article and click the FOLLOW AUTHOR button to get an email each time a new article is published.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/ .


Zacks' Super Screen

It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But from 2000-2020, while the market gained +6.6% per year, our top stock-picking strategy averaged +52.4% per year.

How has that screen done lately? From 2016-2020, it more than tripled the market's +103.9% gain with a soaring +381.1% return.

Free – See the Stocks It Turned Up for Today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Bilibili Stock a Buy?

Bilibili just posted a strong Q3 earnings report. Its core platforms continue to grow and lock in more paying users. But its margins are declining, its losses are widening, and it’s increasing its leverage with a big convertible debt offering. Bilibili's (NASDAQ:BILI) stock plunged 17% on Nov. 18 after the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares decline as Reliance drags; Paytm slides

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Monday as market heavyweight Reliance Industries saw its worst day in 10 months, leading energy stocks lower, and the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe weighed on investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 1.13% to 17,564.10, while...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Is Merck Stock a Buy?

Merck's stock has underperformed the market in the trailing twelve-month period. The drugmaker still has a solid lineup of products, spearheaded by its cancer medicine Keytruda. Thanks to its coronavirus therapy and a recent acquisition, Merck's business is improving. Many drugmakers suffered at the height of the pandemic as sales...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Gdp#Screener#Dow#Fed#Zacks First Profit
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 19th

AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Defense Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Despite lingering pandemic blues, the defense industry is gradually regaining investors’ interest due to increasing investments and favorable Presidential administrative policies. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality defense stocks Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX). They are each currently trading below their 52-week highs. So, let’s pore over these names.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy