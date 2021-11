Frictionless checkout is no longer the near-exclusive purview of Amazon. While some major brands are trying out cashierless payment options that allow consumers to pick items off shelves and walk out of the store with them, others are opting for the smart cart route. For instance, Albertsons Companies, the Boise, Idaho-based grocery giant that encompasses more than 20 popular supermarket chains across 34 states, is trying out smart carts powered by Seattle-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Veeve, according to a report from local business news outlet BoiseDev.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 HOURS AGO