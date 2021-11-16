ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Third Bitcoin futures ETF launches

By Bloomberg News
InvestmentNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading after a multiweek wait, and days after the SEC rejected the firm's proposal for an ETF that would hold Bitcoin directly. VanEck’s Bitcoin futures ETF finally launched Tuesday after a multiweek wait and a...

www.investmentnews.com

The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
Person
Gary Gensler
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
