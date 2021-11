Before Washington's Jonathan Allen was a national champion at Alabama and a first round NFL draft pick, he and his brother found themselves lost in the complex maze of the foster care system. He was able to survive, and ultimately thrive, thanks to the undying love of someone who reminded him that he was never alone. Inspired by that message, Jonathan draws upon his experiences to change the lives of homeless kids in the nation's capital.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO