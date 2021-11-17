ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Live Stage Show to Evansville in 2022

By Bobby G.
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This time last year (2019) I had no idea who, or what, a 'Blippi' was/is. I would have guessed it was some sort of kid's toy or maybe a slang word that teenagers were using. I never would have guessed that Blippi was a person - more specifically, a YouTube star...

