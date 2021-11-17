YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Live Stage Show to Evansville in 2022

Every generation has that one TV show, or shows, they were obsessed with as kids. For me, in the late 1970s / early 1980s, that was pretty much anything on PBS. Sesame Street, Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and The Electric Company just to name a few. For my kids it was Blue's Clues, Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego, Go, and pretty well everything that aired on Disney Channel. Many of those shows continue to run to this day with either new episodes, reruns, or a combination of the two. But, today's toddlers are also exposed to countless other educational shows you won't find on a television network somewhere. The internet provides those kids with countless other fun, colorful, and educational programs to entertain them (and teach them a thing or two whether they realize it or not), and one of its biggest stars is taking his show from computers, tablets, and phones, to the stage with his very own nationwide tour that will be making its way to Evansville in May.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO