ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Master of Arts in Art Education

theartofeducation.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelecting a master’s degree program is a big decision. Find support at every stage of the journey with these resources...

theartofeducation.edu

Comments / 0

Related
gazettejournal.net

VIMS launches Professional Master of Arts program in marine science

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science has launched its new Professional Master of Arts program, welcoming seven MA students along with 24 others seeking MS and Ph.D. degrees in William and Mary’s School of Marine Science at the Gloucester Point campus. “We’re thrilled to welcome our inaugural class of MA...
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
wisc.edu

Halverson’s ‘How the Arts Can Change Education’ gets media attention

Erica Halverson’s new book, “How the Arts Can Save Education: Transforming Teaching, Learning, and Instruction,” is receiving significant media coverage. Halverson is a professor and chair in the School of Education’s highly regarded Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Her book, which was released on Oct. 22 by Teachers College Press, provides a blueprint for utilizing the arts — performing, visual, and multimedia — to rethink what good learning, teaching, and curriculum can be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
montserrat.edu

Adjunct Instructor, Art Education

Course: AE330 Methods: Media, Forms and Ideas in Art Ed. The Art Education Program prepares students to teach Visual Art in PK-12 schools and is designed and approved to meet the Massachusetts initial licensure requirements. This studio-based course provides future art teachers an opportunity to work with the materials most often used with children Pre-K through 12 in classroom and community settings. Although the course is studio-based, students will be introduced to a selection of theories of art education that impact pedagogical practices today. Students explore themes current in art education and develop lessons based upon specific content areas and big ideas. The Massachusetts Curriculum Framework for Arts is utilized in all methods work as are Understanding by Design, Studio Habits of Mind, and Universal Design for Learning. As a part of this course, students are required to conduct 15 hours of field experience outside of class, observing art classes in elementary, middle and high schools.
BEVERLY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Master Of Arts#Aoeu
scetv.org

The A Is for Arts

On this episode we’re focusing on the A in the education term STEAM. Learning through the arts encourages students to think creatively. Educators say that bringing the arts into all subjects keeps students engaged and they’ll remember what they learned long after the lesson is over.
EDUCATION
mixonline.com

AES Mastering Academy to Demystify the Art and Science of Mastering

— Two-day dedicated event will bring together mastering engineers to provide learning and insights on the craft — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues its presentation of industry-leading technical programs and events with the upcoming AES Mastering Academy: Demystified, being held online November 17 – 18, 2021. Chaired and organized by AES President Jonathan Wyner, sessions will host a wide range of industry professionals who will provide experience, knowledge, advice and guidance on a variety of topics, from project management and legal decisions, to gear, acoustics, loudness, and more. The AES Mastering Academy: Demystified is sponsored by Gold Partners iZotope and Steinberg, and Key Partner The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®. Registration and preliminary program information is available on the AES Mastering Academy: Demystified event page.“Technology has developed to the point that the discipline of mastering is approachable by everyone with a CPU and a competent DAW. While workflows have changed, mastering audio requires a knowledge and skill set that the practitioner would do well to become familiar with. The proliferation of audio formats and new technologies brings challenges in processing, formatting and delivery of the final distribution-ready master to convey the artist’s vision to the listener,” states Wyner. “This first event in our new AES Mastering Academy series will ‘demystify’ some of the process of mastering. I look forward to hearing from more than 20 accomplished mastering engineers from around the world and from all aspects of the industry.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Art Exploration

A FUN introductory class to drawing, painting and ceramics. These youngsters will learn to be creative and imaginative as they practice their fine motor skills. They will work with a professional artist in the mediums of pencils, pastels, watercolor, clay and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Scranton Times

Use art education to help kids recover from COVID

In June, the Department of Education issued a report documenting the effects of COVID-19 on American students. The report notes that the pandemic has deepened inequities in the education system and has been particularly harmful to the educational development of underprivileged and at-risk youth.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
sagharborexpress.com

The Art of Giving

The Ezra Gallery and Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor will present a combination art opening, fundraiser and Chanukah party on Sunday, November 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. “The Art of Giving” is an exhibition curated by Kimberly Goff of the Elaine Benson Gallery and it features a display of work donated by artists and private collectors in support of a capital campaign to buy or build a new space for the Center for Jewish Life. The center will need to move when the property, which was recently sold to Friends of Bay Street & Sag Harbor Redevelopment, is developed.
SAG HARBOR, NY
dsmmagazine.com

The Art of Healing

A freshman at Drake University, December Paw developed a love of abstract painting and drawing through ArtForce Iowa. Shown above is one of her drawings. It was the guitar that first drew her in. When December Paw was a student at North High School, leaders from ArtForce Iowa, a nonprofit organization with a mission to transform youths in need through art, visited her family’s apartment complex. Paw remembers deciding to participate in the program after seeing Christine Her, the organization’s executive director, perform a few songs.
VISUAL ART
Searchengineland.com

Your new year marketing resolution: Master the art of saying no with these 6 steps

Urgent requests make it hard to prioritize the most strategic jobs. But when you standardize and centralize the entire process, you can make data-driven resource decisions and ensure the most strategic work gets done first. In this webinar, join Adobe Workfront as they share six proven methods to handle the...
ECONOMY
meddeviceonline.com

4 Lessons Medtech Innovators Can Learn From Art Masters

Depending on your perspective, the great French painter Paul Cézanne was either an extreme perfectionist … or severely OCD. Cézanne, you see, insisted subjects of his portraits afford him at least 100 sittings. Or they could move along and find someone else with brushes to do the work. Dutch Master...
VISUAL ART
searktoday.com

Two area art teachers receive state ‘Art Educator of the Year’ awards

Suzi Davis, an art teacher at Jimmy Brown Elementary School, and Nickie Owens, an art teacher at Woodlawn High School, were recently named art teachers of the year at the annual Arkansas Art Educators fall conference. Davis was named 2021 Arkansas Elementary Art Educator of the Year and Owens was...
VISUAL ART
Princeton University

Performance as Art

This studio class will explore a broad range of approaches to art-based performance: from instruction pieces and happenings, to the body as language and gesture, to performance as a form of archiving. We move through the history of performance to investigate techniques of narrative, site, the audience, duration, voice, movement, installation, with a particular emphasis on documentation and how performance has engaged virtual spaces. Readings and critiques expand vocabulary in assessing performance art. Exercises explore different forms of performance building a foundation of techniques and positions for developing art-based performance work.
ENTERTAINMENT
WECT

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Dreams Center for Art Education

Operation Pretty Things volunteers put together gift bags for 400 women. Ty Rowell speaks at UNCW Veterans Day Ceremony. Community events held across the region for Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), Cape Fear Community College (CFCC), and American Legion Post 167 were...
WILMINGTON, NC
yourvalley.net

Desert Edge art teacher named Arizona Art Educator of the Year

If you talk to Ryan Williams about his work as an art educator, you’ll quickly learn that teaching is just one element of his job. He teaches art at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, but …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to...
ARIZONA STATE
wsiu.org

Art & Culture

Four centuries of Black American history are told in new Kronos Quartet performance. Deep in the heart of Texas, the Kronos Quartet reflects on race relations and social unrest with At War with Ourselves – 400 Years of You, by composer Michael Abels and poet Nikky Finney. Frida Kahlo self-portrait...
VISUAL ART
Petersburg Pilot

Sharing art

Kinder Skog participants Evie Wikan (left) and Ryle McGrath (right) work on an inspirational ephemeral art piece to share with friends from the Petersburg Children's Center (PCC). Kinder Skog participants collected bags of nature treasures to be used by PCC kids currently in quarantine.
PETERSBURG, AK
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Arts and Entertainment

Fairmount Center for the Arts’ “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series features a program with art historian Felicia Zavarella Stadelman... Fairmount Center for the Arts’ “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series features a program with art historian Felicia Zavarella Stadelman. Stadelman presents a fascinating, inside look at one of the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy