Master of Arts in Art Education

— Two-day dedicated event will bring together mastering engineers to provide learning and insights on the craft — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues its presentation of industry-leading technical programs and events with the upcoming AES Mastering Academy: Demystified, being held online November 17 – 18, 2021. Chaired and organized by AES President Jonathan Wyner, sessions will host a wide range of industry professionals who will provide experience, knowledge, advice and guidance on a variety of topics, from project management and legal decisions, to gear, acoustics, loudness, and more. The AES Mastering Academy: Demystified is sponsored by Gold Partners iZotope and Steinberg, and Key Partner The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®. Registration and preliminary program information is available on the AES Mastering Academy: Demystified event page.“Technology has developed to the point that the discipline of mastering is approachable by everyone with a CPU and a competent DAW. While workflows have changed, mastering audio requires a knowledge and skill set that the practitioner would do well to become familiar with. The proliferation of audio formats and new technologies brings challenges in processing, formatting and delivery of the final distribution-ready master to convey the artist’s vision to the listener,” states Wyner. “This first event in our new AES Mastering Academy series will ‘demystify’ some of the process of mastering. I look forward to hearing from more than 20 accomplished mastering engineers from around the world and from all aspects of the industry.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO