Movies

Action-Horror Thriller AMITYVILLE UPRISING Coming to Digital and DVD

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller AMITYVILLE UPRISING, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD January...

www.horrorsociety.com

MovieWeb

Copshop Comes Guns Blazing to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD This December

Copshop starring Gerard Butler (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) and Frank Grillo (The Grey, The Purge: Anarchy) delivers 'a fun-as-hell action flick' in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. Certified Fresh on 'Rotten Tomatoes,' this shoot 'em up style action flick from Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment is filled with shocking twists and turns that takes audiences on an exciting journey with non-stop action and intense stunts from start to finish. If that didn't convince you, check out the roller coaster ride trailer!
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Thrilling, Action-Packed The Handler On DVD, Digital & On Demand December 7th

The thrilling, action-packed The Handler, directed by Michael Matteo Rossi and starring Chris Levine, will be available on DVD, Digital & On Demand December 7 from Uncork’d Entertainment. Ryker is a recently returned to home vet who is struggling for money to take care of his wife and child. He...
YOUTUBE
horrorsociety.com

ARROW Brings Horror to the Holidays with December SVOD Lineup, Headlined by Cinema-Set Giallo Slasher THE LAST MATINEE

Arrow Video is excited to announce the December 2021 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. The December lineup leads with the ARROW release of Maximiliano “Maxi” Contenti’s stylish neo-giallo love letter The Last Matinee, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. The Last Matinee made its US premiere at Panic Fest and screened at Sitges and the Cleveland International Film Festival. The film will debut on ARROW December 1.
TV & VIDEOS
#Dvd#Uprising#Military Base#Acid Rain#Digital#Amityville#Lionsgate#Sgt
flickeringmyth.com

Action thriller The Handler gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this December, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Michael Matteo Rossi’s action thriller The Handler which follows former Marine Ryker (Chris Levine) as he becomes the target of a vicious mob boss after purposely throwing a job; take a look here…. Ryker is...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
coachellavalleyweekly.com

DIRECT-TO-DVD PANDEMIC HORROR!

Perfect timing for this horrific, weirdly relevant, straight-to-DVD, low-budget movie about fleeing civilization as a devastating plague ravages mankind. The movie follows Meadow as she gets a lift from a stranger. When she sees that the driver is gruesomely infected (good practical effects here). She escapes and takes refuge in...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘V/H/S/94’ Filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto Directing a Reboot of Steven Seagal Action-Thriller ‘Under Siege’

Timo Tjahjanto should already be a household name in the horror world, having co-directed the insanely gory Macabre and the super popular V/H/S/2 segment “Safe Haven”. He’s also behind Netflix’s action-packed The Night Comes for Us, as well as May the Devil Take You, Headshot, and Killers, and his segment is a standout highlight of our new sequel V/H/S/94.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

A Supernatural Disaster Unleashes Toxic Acid Rain That Raises The Dead in Trailer for AMITYVILLE UPRISING

Lionsgate has released a trailer for a new action-horror thriller titled Amityville Uprising. This movie has nothing to do with the original Amityville horror film franchise. With the Amityville franchise now in public domain, anyone can take it and do what they want with it. So, now we are getting stupid Amityville B-horror movies like this one. This is just laughable.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Toxic Acid Rain Creates Amityville Zombies in Lionsgate’s ‘Amityville Uprising’ [Trailer]

The latest film to spotlight the infamous town of Amityville, NY is Lionsgate’s Amityville Uprising, which comes in the wake of The Amityville Harvest and The Amityville Moon. These are all unofficial Amityville Horror movies that use the “Amityville” title to draw in viewers, but at least this one actually takes place in the Long Island town – which can’t always be said.
AMITYVILLE, NY
flickeringmyth.com

Atlantis attacks in trailer for The Asylum fantasy action thriller Devil’s Triangle

The Asylum has released a poster and trailer for Devil’s Triangle, the upcoming fantasy action thriller which follows a group of marine biologists as they stumble across the mythological island of Atlantis and discover that its inhabitants are planning worldwide domination; check them out here…. When a group of marine...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Irish Horror ‘UNWELCOME’ Coming To U.S. Theaters and Shudder In 2022

UNWELCOME (2022) Synopsis. A couple escapes their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish mythology, the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Action Thriller ‘OVERRUN’ (2021) Available Now On All Streaming Platforms

The new action-thriller OVERRUN is available now on all streaming platforms. Packed with martial arts and gunfights, the folks behind the film call it “A stylistic cinematic sibling to cult classics like Reservoir Dogs, Smoking Aces, and John Wick.”. Check out the trailer below, then read on for the details!
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Chupa (Tempe Digital)

Starring – Peter Ferry, Mary Mahoney, and Jim Lee Jones. Watching a previously never released S.O.V. horror flick is something a lot of horror fans look forward to. There is a few companies out there that track down and preserve S.O.V. horror and I respect each and every one of them. A few weeks ago Tempe Digital announced that they would be releasing the 2000 unreleased S.O.V. horror flick Chupa on blu. I had never heard of this one but I’m a huge fan of Bookwalter and Tempe so as soon as the orders went live for Chupa I quickly rushed to makeflix.com and grabbed a copy.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Realistic digital actress in a new trailer for 3d animated horror short film RELICTS

A multi-national team of independent artists is happy to present the trailer for their 3d animated horror short film “Relicts”, animation done in realistic style using modern technologies with completely digital actors. Follow a dark tale of a young woman as she becomes a victim of an ancient malignant force...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Bruce Willis Sleepwalks His Way Through The New Action Thriller FORTRESS; Watch The Trailer

Bruce Willis just doesn’t seem to care anymore about the kinds of films he makes and the quality of them. Lionsgate has released the first trailer for a new action thriller titled Fortress and it’s just another film that Willis seems to sleepwalk his way through. He’s just going through the motions. I’m convinced he’s not even reading the scripts before he starts shooting these movies.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Confirms Movies Heading To Star Internationally In 2022: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining ‘Rosaline’, Action Pic ‘The Princess’ & Thriller ‘No Exit’

As part of today’s Disney+ Day, the company has unveiled its slate of 20th Century Studios movies coming to its international channel Star in 2022. The projects will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America. Rosaline is a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the classic love story now told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who in the film is Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and is directed by Karen Maine. It will premiere on an unspecified date in 2022. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. It stars Joey King as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, which will premiere in summer 2022. Finally, No Exit is a suspense-thriller following Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. It will premiere in 2022.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD Arrives on DVD on 12/7 from Dark Sky Films

Dark Sky Films proudly announces December 7th DVD re-release of THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD. Originally released in 2008, THE WILD MAN OF THE NAVIDAD quickly became a staple tale in the world of horror. Synopsis:. Laced with tension-fueled anxiety and a moody aura, “The Wild Man of the...
MOVIES

