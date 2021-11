About one in 10 people in the United States have diabetes, yet many are unaware or uninformed about what diabetes is, how to know if they have diabetes and what someone with diabetes can and cannot do. Jeanette Ropp, MS, RDN, CDE, is a registered dietitian nutritionist at MultiCare Rockwood Clinic who specializes in diabetes and endocrinology (the study of glands and hormones). Here, Ropp provides an overview of what you need to know about diabetes.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO