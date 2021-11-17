The turning point in each Nebraska football game so far in 2021

Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State. Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that...
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
This the "Topp Rope," a biweekly SEC football column from the USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer. The SEC West functioning at its toughest caliber usually requires Alabama, Auburn and LSU to play at a robust level. Take 2013. The SEC grew to 14 teams the previous season, and 2013 remains...
Lane Kiffin, the head coach commandeering the Rebels this Saturday as they take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium this coming Saturday opposite Auburn football, has everyone talking about his next move after Ole Miss. Radio hosts in Mississippi believe he’s a flight risk if the LSU job is offered to...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
The good news for the Michigan State Spartans is that head coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of a massive contract extension. The bad news is that the first game after the news of the upcoming contract was put out was an absolutely brutal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will look to continue their winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes have plenty of offensive firepower to go around but they will be without one of their top weapons on Saturday. According to a report...
Ed Orgeron isn’t returning as LSU football‘s head coach in 2022. Coach O and LSU agreed to part ways after the season, thanks to a lackluster 2020 season and an underwhelming start to the 2021 season. After the announcement was made, Orgeron spoke to the media and told reporters that...
Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.
It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
Comments / 0