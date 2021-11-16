Invention lets people pay for purchases with a high-five

While AI is often perceived by the public to be affiliated with software, researchers in Han Wang's Emerging Nanoscale Materials and Device Lab at USC Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Mork Family Department of Chemical, focus on improving AI and machine learning performance through hardware. The lab, whose work is concentrated on neuromorphic computing or brain-inspired computing, has new research that introduces hardware improvements by harnessing a quality known as "randomness" or "stochasticity." Their research now published in Nature Communications, contradicts the perception of randomness as a quality that will negatively impact computation results and demonstrates the utilization of finely controlled stochastic features in semiconductor devices to improve performing optimization.
