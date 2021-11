Students in Advanced Quantitative Reasoning created a carnival in the cafeteria this week to test their knowledge of probability. “So the unit discusses scale factors and probability,” AQR teacher Scott McGarrh said.”The games are repeated over and over again so that students have some sense of where to begin with their data. From there, it’s up to them to try to calculate the probability on a bigger scale.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO