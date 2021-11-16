ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fibroblast membrane-camouflaged nanoparticles for inflammation treatment in the early stage

By Lizhong Sun
Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2021) Cite this article. Unrestrained inflammation is harmful to tissue repair and regeneration. Immune cell membrane-camouflaged nanoparticles have been proven to show promise as inflammation targets and multitargeted inflammation controls in the treatment of severe inflammation. Prevention and early intervention of...

Nature.com

Differentiating between UCTD and early-stage SLE: from definitions to clinical approach

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease with heterogeneous clinical manifestations that can potentially affect every organ and system. SLE is usually identified on the basis of clinical or serological manifestations; however, some individuals can present with signs and symptoms that are consistent with SLE but are not sufficient for a definite diagnosis. Disease in these individuals can either progress over time to definite SLE or remain stable, in which case their disease is often described as intermediate, possible or probable SLE. Alternatively, such individuals might have undifferentiated connective tissue disease (UCTD). Being able to differentiate between those with stable UCTD and those with SLE at an early stage is important to avoid irreversible target-organ damage from occurring. This Review provides insight into existing and evolving perceptions of the early stages of SLE, including clinical and mechanistic considerations, as well as potential paths towards early identification and intervention. Further research into the earliest phases of SLE will be important for the development of targeted diagnostic approaches and biomarkers for the identification of individuals with early disease who are likely to progress to definite SLE.
Nature.com

Magnetoactive acoustic metamaterials based on nanoparticle-enhanced diaphragm

Magnetoactive membrane-type acoustic metamaterials are fabricated by coating a layer of magnetic nanoparticles on the polyethylene (PE) membranes and their vibration characters are investigated experimentally. From our experiments, we discovered that, under different magnetic fields by varying the distance between a magnet and the membranes, such membranes exhibit tunable vibration eigenfrequencies (the shift towards lower frequencies), which is caused by the variation of the effective mass density and effective tension coefficient resulted from the second derivative of the magnetic field. The strong magnetic force between the layer of magnetic nanoparticles and the magnet enhances the eigenfrequency shift. A spring oscillator model is proposed and it agrees well with the experimental results. We also experimentally observed that the vibration radius, effective mass density, and effective tension coefficient of the membranes can enormously affect the eigenfrequencies of the membranes. We believe that this type of metamaterials may open up some potential applications for acoustic devices with turntable vibration properties.
Nature.com

A wavelet features derived radiomics nomogram for prediction of malignant and benign early-stage lung nodules

This study was to develop a radiomics nomogram mainly using wavelet features for identifying malignant and benign early-stage lung nodules for high-risk screening. A total of 116 patients with early-stage solitary pulmonary nodules (SPNs) (â‰¤"‰3Â cm) were divided into a training set (N"‰="‰70) and a validation set (N"‰="‰46). Radiomics features were extracted from plain LDCT images of each patient. A radiomics signature was then constructed with the LASSO with the training set. Combined with independent risk factors, a radiomics nomogram was built with a multivariate logistic regression model. This radiomics signature, consisting of one original and nine wavelet features, achieved favorable predictive efficacy than Mayo Clinic Model. The radiomics nomogram with radiomics signature and age also showed good calibration and discrimination in the training set (AUC 0.9406; 95% CI 0.8831"“0.9982) and the validation set (AUC 0.8454; 95% CI 0.7196"“0.9712). The decision curve indicated the clinical usefulness of our nomogram. The presented radiomics nomogram shows favorable predictive accuracy for identifying malignant and benign lung nodules in early-stage patients and is much better than the Mayo Clinic Model.
Nature.com

The role of macrophage"“fibroblast interaction in lipopolysaccharide-induced pulmonary fibrosis: an acceleration in lung fibroblast aerobic glycolysis

Recent evidence has shown that lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced aerobic glycolysis of lung fibroblasts is closely associated with the pathogenesis of septic pulmonary fibrosis. Nevertheless, the underlying mechanism remains poorly defined. In this study, we demonstrate that LPS promotes c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) signaling pathway activation and endogenous tumor necrosis factor-Î± (TNF-Î±) secretion in pulmonary macrophages. This, in turn, could significantly promote aerobic glycolysis and increase lactate production in lung fibroblasts through 6-phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2, 6-biphosphatase 3 (PFKFB3) activation. Culturing human lung fibroblast MRC-5 cell line with TNF-Î± or endogenous TNF-Î± (cell supernatants of macrophages after LPS stimulation) both enhanced the aerobic glycolysis and increased lactate production. These effects could be prevented by treating macrophages with JNK pathway inhibitor, by administering TNF-Î± receptor 1 (TNFR1) siRNA, PFKFB3 inhibitor, or by silencing PFKFB3 with fibroblasts-specific shRNA. In addition, the inhibition of TNF-Î± secretion and PFKFB3 expression prevented LPS-induced pulmonary fibrosis in vivo. In conclusion, this study revealed that LPS-induced macrophage secretion of TNF-Î± could initiate fibroblast aerobic glycolysis and lactate production, implying that inflammation-metabolism interactions between lung macrophages and fibroblasts might play an essential role in LPS-induced pulmonary fibrosis.
Nature.com

Structural, electrical, and magnetic study of La-, Eu-, and Er- doped bismuth ferrite nanomaterials obtained by solution combustion synthesis

In this work, the multiferroic bismuth ferrite materials Bi0.9RE0.1FeO3 doped by rare-earth (RE"‰="‰La, Eu, and Er) elements were obtained by the solution combustion synthesis. Structure, electrical, and magnetic properties of prepared samples were investigated by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, electrical hysteresis measurement, broadband dielectric spectroscopy, and SQUID magnetometry. All obtained nanomaterials are characterized by spontaneous electrical polarization, which confirmed their ferroelectric properties. Investigation of magnetic properties at 300.0Â K and 2.0Â K showed that all investigated Bi0.9RE0.1FeO3 ferrites possess significantly higher magnetization in comparison to bismuth ferrites obtained by different methods. The highest saturation magnetisation of 5.161Â emu/g at 300.0Â K was observed for the BLaFO sample, while at 2.0Â K it was 12.07Â emu/g for the BErFO sample. Several possible reasons for these phenomena were proposed and discussed.
Nature.com

Feasibility study of portable multi-energy computed tomography with photon-counting detector for preclinical and clinical applications

In this study, preclinical experiments were performed with an in-house developed prototypal photon-counting detector computed tomography (PCD CT) system. The performance of the system was compared with the conventional energy-integrating detector (EID)-based CT, concerning the basic image quality biomarkers and the respective capacities for material separation. The pre- and the post-contrast axial images of a canine brain captured by the PCD CT and EID CT systems were found to be visually similar. Multi-energy images were acquired using the PCD CT system, and machine learning-based material decomposition was performed to segment the white and gray matters for the first time in soft tissue segmentation. Furthermore, to accommodate clinical applications that require high resolution acquisitions, a small, native, high-resolution (HR) detector was implemented on the PCD CT system, and its performance was evaluated based on animal experiments. The HR acquisition mode improved the spatial resolution and delineation of the fine structures in the canine's nasal turbinates compared to the standard mode. Clinical applications that rely on high-spatial resolution expectedly will also benefit from this resolution-enhancing function. The results demonstrate the potential impact on the brain tissue segmentation, improved detection of the liver tumors, and capacity to reconstruct high-resolution images both preclinically and clinically.
Nature.com

A general strategy for preparing pyrrolic-N type single-atom catalysts via pre-located isolated atoms

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) have been applied in many fields due to their superior catalytic performance. Because of the unique properties of the single-atom-site, using the single atoms as catalysts to synthesize SACs is promising. In this work, we have successfully achieved Co1 SAC using Pt1 atoms as catalysts. More importantly, this synthesis strategy can be extended to achieve Fe and Ni SACs as well. X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) results demonstrate that the achieved Fe, Co, and Ni SACs are in a M1-pyrrolic N4 (M= Fe, Co, and Ni) structure. Density functional theory (DFT) studies show that the Co(Cp)2 dissociation is enhanced by Pt1 atoms, thus leading to the formation of Co1 atoms instead of nanoparticles. These SACs are also evaluated under hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER), and the nature of active sites under HER are unveiled by the operando XAS studies. These new findings extend the application fields of SACs to catalytic fabrication methodology, which is promising for the rational design of advanced SACs.
Nature.com

Nanovibrational stimulation inhibits osteoclastogenesis and enhances osteogenesis in co-cultures

Models of bone remodelling could be useful in drug discovery, particularly if the model is one that replicates bone regeneration with reduction in osteoclast activity. Here we use nanovibrational stimulation to achieve this in a 3D co-culture of primary human osteoprogenitor and osteoclast progenitor cells. We show that 1000Â Hz frequency, 40Â nm amplitude vibration reduces osteoclast formation and activity in human mononuclear CD14+ blood cells. Additionally, this nanoscale vibration both enhances osteogenesis and reduces osteoclastogenesis in a co-culture of primary human bone marrow stromal cells and bone marrow hematopoietic cells. Further, we use metabolomics to identify Akt (protein kinase C) as a potential mediator. Akt is known to be involved in bone differentiation via transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFÎ²1) and bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) and it has been implicated in reduced osteoclast activity via Guanine nucleotide-binding protein subunit Î±13 (GÎ±13). With further validation, our nanovibrational bioreactor could be used to help provide humanised 3D models for drug screening.
Nature.com

Photochemically driven solid electrolyte interphase for extremely fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

Extremely fast charging (i.e. 80% of storage capacity within 15"‰min) is a pressing requirement for current lithium-ion battery technology and also affects the planning of charging infrastructure. Accelerating lithium ion transport through the solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) is a major obstacle in boosting charging rate; in turn, limited kinetics at the SEI layer negatively affect the cycle life and battery safety as a result of lithium metal plating on the electrode surface. Here, we report a Î³-ray-driven SEI layer that allows a battery cell to be charged to 80% capacity in 10.8"‰min as determined for a graphite full-cell with a capacity of 2.6"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2. This exceptional charging performance is attributed to the lithium fluoride-rich SEI induced by salt-dominant decomposition via Î³-ray irradiation. This study highlights the potential of non-electrochemical approaches to adjust the SEI composition toward fast charging and long-term stability, two parameters that are difficult to improve simultaneously in typical electrochemical processes owing to the trade-off relation.
Nature.com

Analyzing artificial intelligence systems for the prediction of atrial fibrillation from sinus-rhythm ECGs including demographics and feature visualization

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm, asymptomatic in many cases, that causes several health problems and mortality in population. This retrospective study evaluates the ability of different AI-based models to predict future episodes of AF from electrocardiograms (ECGs) recorded during normal sinus rhythm. Patients are divided into two classes according to AF occurrence or sinus rhythm permanence along their several ECGs registry. In the constrained scenario of balancing the age distributions between classes, our best AI model predicts future episodes of AF with area under the curve (AUC) 0.79 (0.72"“0.86). Multiple scenarios and age-sex-specific groups of patients are considered, achieving best performance of prediction for males older than 70Â years. These results point out the importance of considering different demographic groups in the analysis of AF prediction, showing considerable performance gaps among them. In addition to the demographic analysis, we apply feature visualization techniques to identify the most important portions of the ECG signals in the task of AF prediction, improving this way the interpretability and understanding of the AI models. These results and the simplicity of recording ECGs during check-ups add feasibility to clinical applications of AI-based models.
Nature.com

A nationwide web-based survey of oncologic surgeons to clarify the current status of preoperative assessment for elderly cancer surgery patients in Japan

Elderly cancer patients requiring surgical treatment are increasing, and the deterioration of quality of life and shortening of healthy life expectancy due to postoperative complications represent major problems. This study investigated the current status of medical treatment, including perioperative evaluations, for elderly cancer patients requiring surgical treatment at cancer treatment facilities nationwide. A total of 436 cancer care facilities around Japan were invited to participate in this web-based survey regarding management of cancer patients"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years old who had undergone surgical treatment in 2018. A total of 919 department heads from 245 facilities agreed to participate. Although most respondents answered that performance status, preoperative examinations, and comorbidities were important when deciding on a treatment plan, age, Geriatric Assessment (GA), and guidelines were "not important" for"‰>"‰10% of all respondents. GA was familiar to 195 department heads (21%), and awareness of GA was significantly lower among respondents from medical education institutions than the other types of hospitals (18.5% vs 26.3%; P"‰="‰0.006). This large survey revealed that the use of GA is not widespread, and its awareness in medical education institutions remains low. We believe that accumulating evidence of geriatric oncology surgery is an urgent issue in Japan.
Nature.com

Production of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural from Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica) in an ionic liquid, 1-methylimidazolium hydrogen sulfate

Production of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) from Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica) using an ionic liquid, 1-methylimidazolium hydrogen sulfate ([MIM]HSO4), was investigated. 5-HMF can be produced from C. japonica at temperatures above 120Â Â°C. The maximum yield of 5-HMF was about 9Â wt% after 15Â min of treatment at 160Â Â°C. However, 5-HMF produced in this process tended to decompose as the treatment continued. To avoid decomposition and to provide a means of recovering 5-HMF from [MIM]HSO4, three reaction systems based on [MIM]HSO4 were investigated: biphasic [MIM]HSO4/organic solvent system, [MIM]HSO4 with vacuum distillation, and [MIM]HSO4 with vacuum steam distillation. The [MIM]HSO4 reaction system combined with vacuum steam distillation was most effective. The maximum yield of 5-HMF was 17.5Â wt% after treatment for 45Â min at 160Â Â°C. The combination of [MIM]HSO4 treatment with vacuum steam distillation is suitable for 5-HMF production because it is a one-pot process without the need for catalysts or pretreatment.
Nature.com

Long-term repair of porcine articular cartilage using cryopreservable, clinically compatible human embryonic stem cell-derived chondrocytes

Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with those affected incurring significant physical and financial burdens. Injuries such as focal defects to the articular surface are a major contributing risk factor for the development of OA. Current cartilage repair strategies are moderately effective at reducing pain but often replace damaged tissue with biomechanically inferior fibrocartilage. Here we describe the development, transcriptomic ontogenetic characterization and quality assessment at the single cell level, as well as the scaled manufacturing of an allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell-derived articular chondrocyte formulation that exhibits long-term functional repair of porcine articular cartilage. These results define a new potential clinical paradigm for articular cartilage repair and mitigation of the associated risk of OA.
Nature.com

Apelin-13 in septic shock: effective in supporting hemodynamics in sheep but compromised by enzymatic breakdown in patients

Sepsis is a prevalent life-threatening condition related to a systemic infection, and with unresolved issues including refractory septic shock and organ failures. Endogenously released catecholamines are often inefficient to maintain blood pressure, and low reactivity to exogenous catecholamines with risk of sympathetic overstimulation is well documented in septic shock. In this context, apelinergics are efficient and safe inotrope and vasoregulator in rodents. However, their utility in a larger animal model as well as the limitations with regards to the enzymatic breakdown during sepsis, need to be investigated. The therapeutic potential and degradation of apelinergics in sepsis were tested experimentally and in a cohort of patients. (1) 36 sheep with or without fecal peritonitis-induced septic shock (a large animal experimental design aimed to mimic the human septic shock paradigm) were evaluated for hemodynamic and renal responsiveness to incremental doses of two dominant apelinergics: apelin-13 (APLN-13) or Elabela (ELA), and (2) 52 subjects (33 patients with sepsis/septic shock and 19 healthy volunteers) were investigated for early levels of endogenous apelinergics in the blood, the related enzymatic degradation profile, and data regarding sepsis outcome. APLN-13 was the only one apelinergic which efficiently improved hemodynamics in both healthy and septic sheep. Endogenous apelinergic levels early rose, and specific enzymatic breakdown activities potentially threatened endogenous apelin system reactivity and negatively impacted the outcome in human sepsis. Short-term exogenous APLN-13 infusion is helpful in stabilizing cardiorenal functions in ovine septic shock; however, this ability might be impaired by specific enzymatic systems triggered during the early time course of human sepsis. Strategies to improve resistance of APLN-13 to degradation and/or to overcome sepsis-induced enzymatic breakdown environment should guide future works.
Nature.com

Assessment of physical, microstructural, thermal, techno-functional and rheological characteristics of apple (Malus domestica) seeds of Northern Himalayas

In this research, two common apple seed cultivars Viz: 'Golden Delicious' (GD) and 'Red Delicious' (RD) of Northern Himalayan region were characterized for physical, techno-functional, microstructure, thermal, and rheological properties. Seeds showed a significant difference in width, arithmetic, and geometric mean diameters, volume, and surface area. Proximate analysis results revealed that seed flours have high oil content (>"‰20%) and are potentially rich sources of protein (>"‰40%). Color analysis of flours indicated their satisfactory whiter color with higher brightness values (L* Ëƒ 75), resulting from the reduced particle size which allows greater light penetration and relatively lower a* (<"‰1.5) and b* (<"‰11) values. Techno-functional attributes including water/oil absorption capacity, emulsifying capacity, and emulsion stability were significantly higher in RD than GD flour. There was also a significant difference in the average particle size of seed flours. Flour micrographs indicated the presence of oval/spherical-shaped starch granules embedded in dense protein matrix while, Differential Scanning calorimeter (DSC) revealed exothermic transition enthalpies for seed flours. Additionally, seed flours depicted high elastic modulus (G"²), suggesting their suitability for modifying food texture. It was concluded that apple seeds exhibit significant potential for use in formulating protein-enriched foods while contributing to reducing industrial wastage.
Nature.com

Mindfulness augmentation for anxiety through concurrent use of transcranial direct current stimulation: a randomized double-blind study

Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) have revealed the capability to augment various types of behavioural interventions. We aimed to augment the effects of mindfulness, suggested for reducing anxiety, with concurrent use of tDCS. We conducted a double-blind randomized study with 58 healthy individuals. We introduced treadmill walking for focused meditation and active or sham tDCS on the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex for 20Â min. We evaluated outcomes using State-Trait Anxiety Inventory-State Anxiety (STAI) before the intervention as well as immediately, 60Â min, and 1Â week after the intervention, and current density from electroencephalograms (EEG) before and after the intervention. The linear mixed-effect models demonstrated that STAI-state anxiety showed a significant interaction effect between 1Â week after the intervention and tDCS groups. As for alpha-band EEG activity, the current density in the rostral anterior cingulate cortex (rACC) was significantly reduced in the active compared with the sham stimulation group, and a significant correlation was seen between changes in STAI-trait anxiety and the current density of the rACC in the active stimulation group. Our study provided that despite this being a one-shot and short intervention, the reduction in anxiety lasts for one week, and EEG could potentially help predict its anxiolytic effect.
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain radio-probe: a non-invasive approach for angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 mapping in mice

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 interacts with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) of human respiratory epithelial cells, which leads to infection. Furthermore, low-dose radiation has been found to reduce inflammation and aid the curing of COVID-19. The receptor binding domain (RBD), a recombinant spike protein with a His tag at the C-terminus, binds to ACE2 in human body. We thus constructed a radioiodinated RBD as a molecule-targeted probe to non-invasively explore ACE2 expression in vivo, and to investigate radiotherapy pathway for inhibiting ACE2. RBD was labeled with [124I]NaI using an N-bromosuccinimide (NBS)-mediated method, and 124I-RBD was obtained after purification with a specific activity of 28.9 GBq/nmol. Its radiochemical purity was (RCP) over 90% in saline for 5 days. The dissociation constant of 124I-RBD binding to hACE2 was 75.7"‰nM. The uptake of 124I-RBD by HeLaACE+ cells at 2"‰h was 2.96%"‰Â±"‰0.35%, which could be substantially blocked by an excessive amount of RBD, and drop to 1.71%"‰Â±"‰0.23%. In BALB/c mice, the biodistribution of 124I-RBD after intravenous injection showed a moderate metabolism rate, and its 24"‰h-post injection (p.i.) organ distribution was similar to the expression profile in body. Micro-PET imaging of mice after intrapulmonary injection showed high uptake of lung at 1, 4, 24"‰h p.i.. In conclusion, the experimental results demonstrate the potential of 124I-RBD as a novel targeted molecular probe for COVID-19. This probe may be used for non-invasive ACE2 mapping in mammals.
Nature.com

RNA G-quadruplex structures control ribosomal protein production

Four-stranded G-quadruplex (G4) structures form from guanine-rich tracts, but the extent of their formation in cellular RNA and details of their role in RNA biology remain poorly defined. Herein, we first delineate the presence of endogenous RNA G4s in the human cytoplasmic transcriptome via the binding sites of G4-interacting proteins, DDX3X (previously published), DHX36 and GRSF1. We demonstrate that a sub-population of these RNA G4s are reliably detected as folded structures in cross-linked cellular lysates using the G4 structure-specific antibody BG4. The 5"² UTRs of protein coding mRNAs show significant enrichment in folded RNA G4s, particularly those for ribosomal proteins. Mutational disruption of G4s in ribosomal protein UTRs alleviates translation in vitro, whereas in cells, depletion of G4-resolving helicases or treatment with G4-stabilising small molecules inhibit the translation of ribosomal protein mRNAs. Our findings point to a common mode for translational co-regulation mediated by G4 structures. The results reveal a potential avenue for therapeutic intervention in diseases with dysregulated translation, such as cancer.
Nature.com

Recombinant protein subunit vaccine booster following two-dose inactivated vaccines dramatically enhanced anti-RBD responses and neutralizing titers against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern

As of October, 2021, SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 230 million people; promoting roll-out vaccinations could help build herd immunity for the pandemic. However, the waning of antibody in magnitude and decreased protective efficacy in multiple types of vaccines have been reported. Along with the circulating variants to some degree escaping from immune response, these led to the argument of further booster vaccination in recipients who have previously received "priming" vaccination. Recent studies reported that a third homologous dose showed a satisfying safety profile and higher immune response, including BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, CoronaVac inactivated vaccine and BBIBP-CorV vaccine.1,2,3 Additionally, heterologous prime-boost vaccination of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 followed by BNT162b2 induced a higher neutralizing activity compared to two homologous doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.4 Until now, the effect of heterologous vaccination of recombinant protein subunit vaccine primed with two doses of inactivated vaccines has not been evaluated, and data along this line could provide further evidence in establishing future global boosting strategies.
PHARMACEUTICALS

