Fibroblast membrane-camouflaged nanoparticles for inflammation treatment in the early stage

In this research, two common apple seed cultivars Viz: 'Golden Delicious' (GD) and 'Red Delicious' (RD) of Northern Himalayan region were characterized for physical, techno-functional, microstructure, thermal, and rheological properties. Seeds showed a significant difference in width, arithmetic, and geometric mean diameters, volume, and surface area. Proximate analysis results revealed that seed flours have high oil content (>"‰20%) and are potentially rich sources of protein (>"‰40%). Color analysis of flours indicated their satisfactory whiter color with higher brightness values (L* Ëƒ 75), resulting from the reduced particle size which allows greater light penetration and relatively lower a* (<"‰1.5) and b* (<"‰11) values. Techno-functional attributes including water/oil absorption capacity, emulsifying capacity, and emulsion stability were significantly higher in RD than GD flour. There was also a significant difference in the average particle size of seed flours. Flour micrographs indicated the presence of oval/spherical-shaped starch granules embedded in dense protein matrix while, Differential Scanning calorimeter (DSC) revealed exothermic transition enthalpies for seed flours. Additionally, seed flours depicted high elastic modulus (G"²), suggesting their suitability for modifying food texture. It was concluded that apple seeds exhibit significant potential for use in formulating protein-enriched foods while contributing to reducing industrial wastage.
