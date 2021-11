A new Burnside Bridge would provide our region with the first central city bridge designed to be in use immediately after a major earthquake. As the project to replace the 95-year-old bridge advances through the planning phase, the public is invited to learn about several cost-saving refinements that are intended to make it more likely the bridge can be funded and built. An online open house and public survey are open through Tuesday, December 14.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO