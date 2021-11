One right-shot forward was added to the mix on Monday before the Avalanche announced another will be unavailable for the next month. Nicolas Aube-Kubel, a Canadian who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Saturday, had his first practice with his new club before coach Jared Bednar announced J.T. Compher will be out long-term with an upper-body injury he sustained Saturday in a 6-2 win over San Jose.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO