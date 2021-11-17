$53 million worth of cocaine, meth and pot seized at Laredo border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of drug busts at a Texas border crossing netted nearly two tons of narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $53 million.

Both seizures took place on Nov. 12 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

That evening, CBP officers inspected a Ford van that was supposed to be bringing seat cushions from Mexico. Officers used a drug-sniffing dog and a non-intrusive imaging system inspection to search the van and discovered 400 packages containing 1,014 pounds of marijuana within the seat cushions. The pot was worth an estimated $203,000.

Packages containing nearly 1,014 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. (CBP)

Earlier that day, border officers inspected a tractor-trailer transporting a shipment of fresh cauliflower from Mexico. A drug-sniffing dog and an X-ray helped border officers uncover hundreds of packages of drugs.

The semi allegedly was hauling 412 packages containing 2,611 pounds of methamphetamine and another 50 containing 113.31 pounds of cocaine. The drugs had a combined estimated street value of more than $53 million.

“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.”

CBP seized the narcotics and turned the cases over to special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

