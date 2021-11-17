Russell Dickerson & Lady A Team Up For 'Special Rendition' Of 'Home Sweet'

Photo: Getty Images

“Home Sweet” is one of Russell Dickerson ’s biggest songs, delving into his family life. Fans have loved it since its release, and now, Dickerson enlisted Lady A to put a new spin on it.

Dickerson teamed up with the country trio on a new version of the track. “Home Sweet” featuring Lady A is slated to release this Friday (November 19), and Lady A member Charles Kelley noted in a new video that “It is interesting, though, how this collaboration came about.” He also noted that when he first heard the song a few years ago, he knew “hat song to me feels like your story,” Kelley told Dickerson.

“I wrote this song back in 2018 while on the road with @ladya . When I was working on it with @charleskelley I knew we had to get a cut with the band. I’m excited to share a special rendition of #HomeSweet this FRIDAY!” Dickerson announced on Instagram.

The “Home Sweet” singer has given fans many glimpses into his family life, including via the music video for the track from his sophomore album Southern Symphony . Dickerson released the sentimental video on the eight-year anniversary of his and his wife Kailey ’s engagement, and appropriately, opened it with a home video of the proposal. The rest of the video reflects on his life with Kailey and the couple’s son, Remington . “Eight years ago today I asked the girl of my dreams to marry me. She said yes and the rest is history,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “This video shares some of my favorite memories over the years that have inspired not only this song but so many others.” See Dickerson and Lady A announce their new collaboration here :