Jarvis Landry Unhappy With Browns' Offense: 'I Haven't Been Getting the Ball'

CINCINNATI — Will Jarvis Landry be the next Browns wide receiver to voice his displeasure about the offense?

The former Pro Bowler hinted at being unhappy with his role in the offense on Tuesday.

"I haven't been getting the ball so much either," Landry said on Tuesday. "At the end of the day I've been able to do what the opportunities I'm given and yeah, I'm dialing into some things, but on Sunday I always give everything that I have and that won't ever change."

Landry has 23 receptions (34 targets) for 219 yards in six games this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and has only received double digit targets in one game this season.

Landry simply replied "I don't know" when asked why he wasn't getting the ball as much as he would normally.

The five-time Pro Bowler isn't asking out and the trade deadline has passed, but he's clearly unhappy with the Browns' passing game.

Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the team last week and ultimately signed with the Rams. Landry's unhappiness isn't on Beckham's level, but it's clear that there's some issues that need to be resolved in Cleveland.

The Browns are 5-5 and in last place in the AFC North. The Bengals head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 18.

