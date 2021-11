The pass-rushing department owed the Colts a game like this. Trevor Lawrence was pressured consistently and as a result could never truly get into any sort of rhythm, failing to complete more than 50% of his passes and being held to less than 5 YPA. All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye were the protagonists of that story, racking up 15 combined pressures. DeForest Buckner was always great, and after a slow (by his standards) start to the year has been picking up the pace recently, but the star of recent games has to be Kwity Paye.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO