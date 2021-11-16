ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Collision shuts down I-5 bridge

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV0Fr_0cyuGjj400
A car was crushed by a semi-truck Tuesday morning on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River. State Patrol

A three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River shut down that section of the interstate to northbound traffic for about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday morning.

State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said those involved suffered minor injuries, despite major damage to one vehicle.

About 11 a.m., a semi-truck traveling north rear-ended a sedan, pushing it forward and into another semi-truck, Oliphant said. The sedan was wedged under the rear semi-truck, and was crushed.

Troopers initially shut down both directions of travel to prevent vibrations from southbound traffic causing the semi-truck to shift on top of the car.

The southbound lanes reopened before the northbound lanes.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Traffic
County
Skagit County, WA
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Collision
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
172
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy