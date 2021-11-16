Collision shuts down I-5 bridge

A car was crushed by a semi-truck Tuesday morning on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River. State Patrol

A three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River shut down that section of the interstate to northbound traffic for about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday morning.

State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said those involved suffered minor injuries, despite major damage to one vehicle.

About 11 a.m., a semi-truck traveling north rear-ended a sedan, pushing it forward and into another semi-truck, Oliphant said. The sedan was wedged under the rear semi-truck, and was crushed.

Troopers initially shut down both directions of travel to prevent vibrations from southbound traffic causing the semi-truck to shift on top of the car.

The southbound lanes reopened before the northbound lanes.