Where did this climate map come from?

CNN — Jamie Ritter can't connect to the internet from his home in Denmark, Maine, which is at the end of a road, down a dirt driveway and too far away from existing infrastructure. He's been shepherding a community effort to bring broadband to Maine's lake region for more than...
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting more than $8.3 million to support marketing, workforce and other projects to boost business and travel in the state. The funding was allocated through the American Rescue Plan. The state's congressional delegation announced the funds last week. “Travel and tourism are core industries...
CNN — "It's relentless -- relentless," sighed nurse Claudiu Ionita, standing in front of a line of gurneys in Bucharest University Hospital's morgue. On each gurney lay a body inside a black plastic bag. The morgue has a capacity for 15 bodies, but on the day CNN visited, it had...
Comments / 0