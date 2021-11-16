ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New for 2021: American Tactical FXS-9 Striker-Fire 9mm Pistol

By American Tactical, Inc.
Cover picture for the articleThe new FXS-9 is loaded with features that make it a perfect choice for everyday carry. American Tactical, Inc., U.S. manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms,...

Curious Relics #026: Remington Nylon 66 – Before Plastic Guns Were Cool

Welcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the infamous Winchester 1887 Lever Action Shotgun in its entirety throughout three separate parts. Part One, Two, and Three can be found at their respective links. Today we are jumping into the often well-regarded Remington Nylon 66. This rifle has a vast history of being a beloved rifle that was more or less the first of its kind. Let’s dive right into the rabbit hole!
Ruger AR-556 Multi-Purpose Rifle (MPR)

Ruger’s AR-556 Multi-Purpose Rifle (MPR) with Lite Free-Float Handguard is a minimalist approach to achieving maximum performance. Its 13.50-inch aluminum handguard is trimmed to save weight and improve support-hand grip access. A B5 Systems Bravo stock and Type P23 grip anchor the rear of the rifle with effective, no-slip textures and ergonomics to get you on target. A cold hammer-forged 16.10-inch barrel, mid-length gas system, Ruger Elite 452 AR-Trigger, and ambi selector round out this package.
Magnum Research Baby Eagle III Semiauto 9mm Pistol: Full Review

The Magnum Research Baby Eagle III semiauto pistol is a sturdy all-steel gun that's one of the smoothest shooting 9mms available today. Magnum Research fans get to welcome a new member to the family with the arrival of the Baby Eagle III semiauto pistol. The new Baby Eagle III is available with either a steel or a polymer frame in various configurations and calibers, all of which are manufactured by Israel Weapons Industries (IWI).
Pennsylvania Bowhunter Arrows Giant Public-Land Buck

John Raubenstrauch keyed-in on this buck's routine before killing him. Two years ago, John Raubenstrauch started getting trail camera pictures of a drop-tine buck not far from his home in Pennsylvania. After sharing the photos with his kids and some other local youth hunters, they named the buck “Soup.”. “His...
Springfield Armory Garrison .45 ACP 1911 Pistol: First Look

The Springfield Armory .45 ACP 1911 combines modern features with traditional looks and comes in blued or stainless steel; here's a first look. Springfield Armory is proud to announce the newest addition to its award-winning family of 1911 pistols: the Garrison in .45 ACP. Featuring forged materials and heirloom-quality construction, the 5-inched-barreled Garrison 1911 combines modern construction with a heritage spanning back more than a century.
Rossi Rio Bravo .22LR Rimfire Lever-Action Rifle Review

The Rossi Rio Bravo .22LR lever-action rifle is a respectable entry in a diminishing field of rimfires; here's a full review. As popular as the lever-action rifle has been in this country, you would think there would be more rimfire lever-gun options. But with the departure of Ruger, Marlin and Winchester from this segment over the years, we’re left with just three: various Henrys; the Browning BL-22; and the subject of this review, the Rossi Rio Bravo.
Ohio Crossbow Hunter Downs Massive Whitetail

Multiple trail cameras, careful strategy key Kevin Miller's attack on giant Ohio non-typical buck. Most of us like to think of ourselves as serious deer hunters. After all, we think about deer hunting year round, practice with our bows and crossbows, invest in new gear and clothing, and study trail camera photos in our spare time.
Springfield Armory Unveils NEW 1911 Emissary Offerings

Springfield Armory debuted an entirely new series of 1911 pistols a few months ago with the Emissary. Now, Springfield Armory has unveiled NEW offerings through that very line with a 4.25″ .45 Auto and a 5″ 9mm pistol now available for shooters. With Government and Commander length barrels available in the two most common cartridges for a 1911, fans of the John Browning design should be pleased with the choices they now have before them.
Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Pistols Now Available in 10mm

Smith & Wesson re-enters the world of semi-automatic 10mm handguns by adding a 10mm pistol series to its M&P M2.0 line. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today unveiled the latest expansion in its M&P M2.0 line of handguns. The new standard 10mm comes with enhanced features like an optics cut slide with the C.O.R.E. system that enables users to mount a variety of popular optics. This handgun is designed to carry an impressive 15 + 1 capacity, ships with two magazines, and, reflecting the needs of the consumer, features Smith & Wesson’s brand new M2.0 flat face trigger design, which is designed to optimize trigger finger...
Loaded for Deer: Lead-Core Bullets Remain Best Choice

The best deer bullets don't have to be fancy. Here are four excellent options that anchor deer quickly. Some years ago I participated in a cull hunt for whitetail deer on a large property in Texas. The other hunters and I were shooting Remington R-25 rifles chambered in .308 Win., and we were provided with 168-grain Barnes VOR-TX ammunition. This was more than enough gun for 70- to 170-pound deer, but the first day of shooting was disastrous. Most of the deer were hit well but ran 100-plus yards into thick brush that was polluted with rattlesnakes.
Steiner Optics MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) Red Dot: First Look

Steiner brings battle-proven durability and mil-spec ruggedness to pistol red dots with the new MPS (Micro Pistol Sight). Designed to endure the most rigorous needs of law enforcement and military operations, the Steiner MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) is a continuation of the efforts of Steiner to provide optics and imaging solutions for all defense and tactical applications.
Shadow Systems XR920 Crossover 9mm Pistol: First Look

Utilizing a compact length slide that is quicker out of the holster, a full 17+1 capacity frame, and customizable ergonomics, the Shadow Systems XR920 9mm is mission ready; here's a first look at the crossover pistol. Chambered in 9mm, the Shadow Systems XR920 crossover pistol features a compact slide machined...
If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
Colt Border Patrol Double-Action Revolver and Its Reissue

The Colt Border Patrol double-action revolver original and reissue were both based on different models. Resurrecting and reissuing a classic handgun is not a new thing. But what Colt did with the Border Patrol double-action revolver was a bit different. Essentially, both the original and the reissue were based on two different models.
Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
Maryland Hunter Shoots Non-Typical Piebald Buck

Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
Did The US Navy Really Drop a Toilet on Vietnam?

How did a toilet get attached to the bottom of this airplane’s wing?US Navy (Public domain) On November 5 1965, US Skyraider 572 was being prepared for takeoff when the crew decided to attach something extra to the aircraft — a toilet.
Mark Luster Tags "Zeus" — A Giant 209-Inch Iowa Buck

Named after a Greek god, Mark Luster's 2020 Iowa buck was anything but mythical. Here, he details the fascinating story. Every whitetail hunter dreams of being able to hunt and harvest a giant buck. As an Illinois resident, my whole life, aside from my stint in the Marines, I have watched the quality and size of the deer herd diminish rapidly during the mid to late-2000s. So, in 2012, when I had the opportunity to relocate, I headed to Iowa to chase my passion for living with and consistently hunting giant whitetails. In my opinion, Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should be looked at by all DNRs as the guide for how to correctly manage a whitetail deer herd!
