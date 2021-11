As shocked as all sensible people are at the revelations that members of the previous administration* sold out the lives of hundreds of thousands of their fellow citizens for three points in a Gallup poll in Iowa, we may have forgotten that the Republican Party’s willingness to sacrifice American lives for cheap political purposes is yet another thing that didn’t start with the previous president*. In the July issue of the Journal of Health Economics, there is a detailed study of the public health effects of the FREE MONEY! forMedicaid expansion available to the states through the Affordable Care Act. As you might have guessed, the effects were quite good, both as far as public health and the economy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO