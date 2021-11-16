ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review | Taylor Swift outdoes herself in 'All Too Well' short film

By Grace Feuchter
breezejmu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift dropped the “All Too Well” short film this Friday the same day she released “Red (Taylors Version)” — and it didn’t disappoint. Swift, who directed the short film, is known for having elaborate music videos, and “The All Too Well Short Film” is no exception. The short...

www.breezejmu.org

NYLON

Taylor Swift Shot Her Short "All Too Well" Film On 35MM

The wait is nearly over! After months of teasing the project, Taylor Swift is finally releasing a ten minute version of her iconic breakup ballad “All Too Well.” The song — which was originally created for the 2012 album Red — was revamped this year as a part of Swift's plight to re-record her masters, following a longstanding legal battle over the ownership of her music.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Premieres ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ With Live 10-Minute Performance of Her Beloved Song

The Swifties have spoken. If they had their way, “All Too Well: The Short Film” would sweep the Oscars and Grammys too. Before the 10-minute film hit the Internet on Friday night, Swift attended a premiere of the project — which she wrote and directed — at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 (a multiplex with the same number of screens as her favorite number) in New York City. The theater was packed with her fans, who wore red, naturally, and cheered and sang along at Swift’s own encouragement. Swift has never commented on the exact origins of “All Too Well,” which came...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Taylor Swift Releases Full Version Of New ‘All Too Well’ Short Film With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink

UPDATE:  Taylor Swift has now released the full version of her new short film, All Too Well. EARLIER: A new music video short film written and directed by Taylor Swift for her song “All Too Well” was teased by the singer on social media today, and will be released Nov. 12. The short stars Swift along with Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner). “November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the 30-second teaser, which does not include any footage of the performers or music from the song. Instead, the brief clip of autumn-hued trees and a a car driving down a quiet road. Watch the teaser below. The song, originally from the 2012 album Red, also will be released on Nov. 12 in a new 10-minute version from Swift’s rerecording Red (Taylor’s Version). Her first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April. Here’s the teaser shared by Swift on Instagram today: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)  
MOVIES
Complex

Taylor Swift Delivers ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Along With “All Too Well” Short Film

After months of anticipation, Taylor Swift has finally delivered an updated version of 2012’s Red. The project marks the second drop in Swift’s ongoing reissue series, which kicked off in April with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The Grammy winner’s decision to rerecord her first six albums came after music executive Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine Records in 2019, and ultimately sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings.
CELEBRITIES
