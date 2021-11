Maybe at some point, Aleksander Barkov will look back on the moment Tuesday where he notched his latest milestone in Florida Panthers history. The star center’s goal — a snap shot 24 seconds into the period on a rebound from the left side of the net — was No. 189 of Barkov’s career, putting him alone at the top of Florida’s all-time career goals scored list. It broke a tie will Olli Jokinen, who had held the record since he was traded from the organization following the 2007-08 season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO