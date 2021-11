CALGARY – They came, they saw, they struggled through a meaningless late fourth-quarter meltdown… and then the Winnipeg Blue Bombers quickly got the hell out of dodge. The Bombers wrapped up their 2021 Canadian Football League regular season with a 13-12 loss to the Calgary Stampeders Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 19,103 at McMahon Stadium – Winnipeg’s first visit to Southern Alberta since capturing the 107th Grey Cup on November 24, 2019. The Bombers carried a 12-0 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t lock up the ‘W’ as Calgary rallied and ultimately sealed the deal with a 27-yard field goal on the last play for the victory.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO