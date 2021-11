Unlike all those common days that run together, Thanksgiving is the time of year where we gather together with family and friends to reflect on what's most important in life and be thankful for all that we have, even ordinary opportunities and routine jobs. As Americans, it's one of our favorite days of the year, but it's easy to get caught in some drama at the dinner table (you know you brought up politics/religion last year) and forget that the holiday is a time of togetherness. The Pilgrims didn't bicker. They knew they were lucky and were just happy to be eating. (You'll have plenty of time to argue on Christmas, don't worry.)

