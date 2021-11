Catcher was certainly a need this offseason after what the Braves had to go through once Travis d’Arnaud was lost for months after tearing a ligament in his hand. William Contreras and Shea Langeliers are two of Atlanta’s best prospects, but neither of them is quite ready for The Show. Signing Piña ensures that they won’t be rushed and can spend at least another season in the minors.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO