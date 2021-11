VICTORIA, Texas — The West Lady Warriors softball team have three future college athletes on the team after Wednesday’s signings. West outfielder Sydney Harvey is signing to play at Texas State University to be a Bobcat. For years, Harvey has played for the Blaze which is a travel team, and her head coach reached out to the Texas State head coach to give Harvey a shot and Bobcat head coach Ricky Woodard gave her a shot. Harvey went to San Marcos, toured the campus, received an offer and decided she wanted to spend the next four years there.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO