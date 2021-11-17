ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

‘I feel relieved’: Mother of Schaumburg teen stabbed to death glad on update to first-degree murder charge

By Patrick Elwood, WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The mother of a suburban 18-year-old stabbed to death during a fight that was caught on video is glad the suspect was charged with first-degree murder after it was initially declined.

Manuel Porties, 18, died on Sept. 28 at around 6 p.m. in front of a house in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. Porties met a 17-year-old for a one-on-one fight and someone recorded it.

After the video surfaced, family said prosecutors told them they declined to file murder charges due to “mutual combat.” However, the Schaumburg Police Department worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring the new charge of first-degree murder .

The 17-year-old defendant appeared in court Tuesday as prosecutors told the judge the two were once friends, but had a falling out over money and marijuana.

According to court documents, the 17-year-old chased Porties in a vehicle and allegedly said, through a series of Snapchats, that he vowed to kill Porties.

Prosecutors said Porties became aware of the messages and arrived in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane to fight the defendant.

According to court documents, Porties asked his friend to record the fight and thought it was just going to be with fists. Prosecutors believe the 17-year-old attempted to hide the knife in his hand before stabbing Porties to death.

Porties’ mother said she’s glad the charges were upgraded.

“I feel relieved that at least we got a step forward to some kind of justice still long way to go,” mother Nikia Taylor said.

His mother never understood the original classification of this being mutual combatants when the suspect brought a knife to a fist fight.

“It’s a difficult journey I wouldn’t wish on any mother,” she said. “Even the mutual combat, I really don’t agree with it at all. But at this point, we’re trying to fight for my son to get what he deserves.”

The defendant’s bond was set at $350,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.

