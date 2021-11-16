Research Technician, R&D (Weekends) – Cue Health – San Diego, CA

Two industry disruptors have joined forces a groundbreaking California real estate project. SageGlass, the global leader in electrochromic glass, was chosen by IQHQ, a premier life sciences real estate development company, to create one of the largest smart glass installations in the world. SageGlass will provide 150,000 square feet of SageGlass Harmony® electrochromic glass, controls, and software for IQHQ’s Research and Development District (RaDD), a 1.7 million square foot life science development on the waterfront in San Diego.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO