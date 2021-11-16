ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS: Superb artiste Cat Dowling tops Irish offerings with impeccable Animals LP

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t yet heard of Cat Dowling, thank your lucky stars that you are reading this article here and now as, after this, you won’t be able to get her music out of your head (and that would be a good thing – you can thank us later)....

International Business Times

BTS Scores Four Wins At MTV Europe Music Awards; Ed Sheeran Hailed Best Artist

Global sensation BTS won this year’s Best Group and three more trophies at Europe's MTV Music Awards held Sunday in Hungary. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Artist. BTS won in all four categories it was nominated -- Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Sheeran...
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
edmidentity.com

Emerging Irish Artist Lukey Releases New EP ‘Less Is More’

Up and coming house artist Lukey achieves a major milestone by delivering his three-track. There is nothing quite like watching a young artist get their big break. Lukey made a name for himself in his home city of Dublin but this talented Irish artist has no intentions of stopping there with a growing number of high-quality tracks landing in his discography as of late. This included the Natural Groove EP and THE FREE SERIES, which featured an absolute heater dubbed “Intergalactic Groove,” as well as the Motivating Forces EP on IWANT Music earlier this year.
Red Kite - Apophenian Bliss (RareNoise)

Norwegian improvisational quartet Red Kite was supposed to tour starting in Spring of last year, but, well, you know. Instead the band did what so many bands did in the last twenty-one months: holed up in a studio and made some more music. The group’s second album Apophenian Bliss picks up right where the first one left off: with a blaze of bristling (baritone) guitar noise, spaced-out keyboard storms, bluesy bass thud and kit-punishing drum athletics. Drawing equally on heavy progressive rock, doom metal, wild-eyed psychedelia and the free form end of jazz fusion, Red Kite takes no prisoners in its sonic attack, but also doesn’t set the controls for stun. The roiling opener “Astrology (The One True Science),” the raging “Morrasol” and the rumbling “Red Kite Flight” fit actual melodies into their thunderstorms, and feel more interested in overwhelming the listener with sheer musicality rather than bruising force. “Sleep Tight” and the title track do get more atmospheric, with slower tempos and airier arrangements, just as a reminder that these musicians can be delicate when they want to be. Either way, though, Red Kite keeps things tuneful, even as it charges forward at speed. Apophenian Bliss is like a prime Hong Kong martial arts flick – high-powered limbs fly everywhere, but with mesmerizing skill and grace.
Song Premiere: "Must Forget" by Citified

Chris Jackson’s musical energies found their home on Wilmington-based Eskimo Kiss Records in the mid- to late ’90s and early aughts in the group Lookwell. The Greensboro, NC trio churned out jangly mid-tempo alt-rock that echoed at times fellow Tar Heel state act, The Connells. But Jackson also crafted slightly faster-paced and more sonically textured music that did not readily fit that mold and ultimately served as catalyst to form Citified.
Album Premiere: Dark Matter EP by Wrené

Toronto, Canada-located avant- garde artist Wrené aims to defy the constraints of conventional music and adopts a dark, ethereal, and surreal aesthetic with the release of her new EP, Dark Matter, set for release today, November 19th. A follow-up to her acclaimed album Live Wire, the forthcoming EP delves deeper...
Jim Ruland's Top 5 Favorite Punk Books

(Photo by Clair McAllister) Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Jim Ruland’s name is quickly becoming synonymous with excellent punk rock non-fiction. Starting with My Damage: The Story of...
stereoboard.com

Animals As Leaders Detail First LP In Six Years 'Parrhesia', Share New Single

Animals As Leaders are back with details of their first album in six years. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'The Madness Of Many' is called 'Parrhesia' and will arrive on March 25 via Sumerian Records. It'll include the newly unveiled single The Problem Of Other Minds, which unfurls over proggy,...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
