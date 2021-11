DXY blasted off last night and mowed everything down:. Gold rose with American inflation, Oil was thumped:. As yields jackknifed anew and the curve was pounded:. US CPI inflation in October was stronger than expected, at 0.9% m/m and 6.2% y/y – the fastest annual pace since 1990 (est. 0.6% m/m, 5.9% y/y). The ex-food and energy core measure also beat expectations, at 0.6% m/m and 4.6% y/y (est. 0.4% m/m, 4.3% y/y). The gains were led by an expected surge in energy prices, but there were additional large gains for new and used cars, tobacco, medical care, and food. Supply chain disruptions are continuing to lift prices, and there are few signs that energy price pressures are abating.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO