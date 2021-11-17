ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Landon Dickerson Excelling in Eagles' Run-First Approach

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Howie Roseman is a Florida guy, having gotten his undergraduate degree in Gainesville, but SEC envy wasn't the reason the Eagles stayed away from Alabama when it came to the NFL Draft.

"You know, I'd like to joke and say it's something about being a Florida grad with Alabama, but the reality is my wife's family is from Mobile and they're Alabama fans,” Roseman said before the draft back in April.

Like most NFL personnel chiefs, Roseman has tremendous respect for what Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and it was purely circumstance the kept the Eagles from the Alabama pipeline since they selected Freddie Milons in the fifth round of the 2002 draft.

“You know, I think we look at Alabama as a program that's incredibly well run," said Roseman. "The NFL players that come out of there are ready to play and ready to go. I know there's a lot of guys on our draft board at the University of Alabama not only in this draft but in a lot of other drafts."

If you think that was lip service and that the loyalty to the Gators was more than Roseman was leading on, the 2021 draft derailed that thinking when Philadelphia did the Nick Sirianni-patented double-down this year, getting Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall and following up at No. 37 by selecting All-American offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

While Smith already looks like a star, Dickerson,23 himself has slowly been improving since being forced into the lineup due to injuries to the Week 1 starting guards - Brandon Brooks and Issac Seumalo.

“I think he's just getting more and more comfortable with the different looks that he's getting from the defense and the different movements and the speed of the game and the strength of the game,” head coach Nick Sirianni told SI.com Eagle Maven on Monday.

Dickerson was only available with the 37th pick because he was coming off a torn ACL suffered last December and missed all of his first professional offseason until being cleared to play two weeks in advance of the season opener in Atlanta.

He was thrown into the deep end of the pool at right guard when Brooks suffered a pec injury in Week 2 against San Francisco. When Seumalo went down with a Lisfranc injury the next week, Dickerson was then shifted to LG against Kansas City by Week 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDJj6_0cyu3Ox900
Landon Dickerson during practice leading up to last week's game with the Broncos. Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Dickerson struggled early in pass protection but has really turned the corner as the Eagles shifted to a more run-heavy approach over the past month,

“I think he had a really good game [Sunday in the 30-13 win at Denver],” said Sirianni. “We graded him out really well. And he played a really good game. ... he'll be getting a game ball with the rest of the offensive line. Any time you rush for over 200 yards, that offensive line is going to get a game ball."

ProFootballFocus.com has graded Dickerson as No. 24 of 77 OGs when it comes to run blocker and No. 53 of 72 when it comes to pass protection so there is plenty of room for improvement.

"Landon was drafted where he was for a reason," offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said on Tuesday. "Obviously, Howie saw that in him. I think everyone knew he was a good player and what he's been able to do these last couple weeks and keep improving and grinding.

"He's a big, physical guy. So, when he gets those one-on-ones, he’s doing a good job. And when he's double-teaming guys – when you can get 600 pounds on 300 pounds on double-teams, it's going to help."

Lane Johnson also noted what teaming Dickerson with the 6-8, 380-pound Jordan Mailata can look like for an opposing defense.

“We’ve got some big boys on the line now,” Johnson said. “You go to the left side– Landon, and Jordan, those guys getting healthy, and those humans are moving people.”

Sirianni highlighted Dickerson's development with a play late in the game against the Broncos.

"There was our last run of the day [Sunday] when we were in that four-minute [offense]," said the coach. "We had to get another first down to end the game. We couldn't take a knee because there was, like, [2:05] left. We saw him pull around the edge – we've seen him dominate inside and be able to move. But then [Sunday], on that play, he was able to pull and was able to get out in the space and show athleticism out in space.”

Dickerson is typically his own harshest critic.

“It’d be pointless to say I’ve arrived somewhere,” Dickerson said earlier this month. “I mean, I’m a rookie in the NFL. I’ve been doing all right by what I think and the coaches think I need to do, but there’s no point in getting satisfied. Because you get complacent. And you get complacent, you stop playing in the NFL."

That mentality has not gone unnoticed.

“I continue to see Landon get better,” Sirianni said. “He cares, he's tough, he's physical and he's going to just keep getting better.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
EagleMaven

Players Credit Nick Sirianni for Sticking Together Through Adversity

PHILADELPHIA – Just hours after Rodney McLeod said the Eagles were running out of time to turn around their season, he and his teammates were at 36,000 feet flying back to Philadelphia and re-watching the ugly scene that had transpired earlier at Allegiant Stadium. “We were able to watch the...
NFL
EagleMaven

Struggling Jalen Hurts Could Get Help From Lions' Secondary

PHILADELPHIA - Lou Holtz was famous for talking up inferior opponents when he was the coach at the University of Notre Dame. At least a little of that kind of gamesmanship was going on in both Philadelphia and Detroit this week. For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t exactly lighting...
NFL
EagleMaven

Here's the Deal with Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard remains on the outside looking in. As a gameday practice squad elevation, the Eagles’ running back is not on the 53-man roster. Right now, though, he is available to any team who saw what he did against the Lions and decides that maybe he can help them. The...
NFL
EagleMaven

DeVonta Smith Not Catching on Lately, but Nick Sirianni Understands

PHILADELPHIA – Don't make too much of it. That's the sentiment Nick Sirianni expressed when asked about DeVonta Smith's recent issues with dropping the football. The rookie receiver failed to get going on the Eagles' first scripted play on Sunday in Detroit, mishandling a well-delivered Jalen Hurts' throw over the middle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
EagleMaven

Eagles Defense Still Not Producing a Pass Rush

PHILADELPHIA – There are no moral victories in the NFL, something a frustrated Nick Sirianni alluded to following a last-second 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. “I do see growth in this football team,” Sirianni said. “I think we all see that. But we have to keep...
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ ball-control plans run aground in second half

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles kept Brad Pitt lookalike Justin Herbert off the field in the first half with 25 run plays, nine pass plays and 10 points. Just imagine the wrinkles lengthening in the smile lines of owner Jeffrey Lurie, who drafted wide receivers in the first round of the last two drafts.
NFL
EagleMaven

Highlights from Nick Sirianni Include WRs, Brandon Brooks, and Jordan Howard

The Eagles have a lopsided receiver room. There’s DeVonta Smith in the middle then scattered far away in various corners is everybody else, with a first-round draft pick in Jalen Reagor who has four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown in the last four games, a second-round pick in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside who hasn’t been targeted all season, and a veteran in Greg Ward who played two snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and has two catches, both touchdowns this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
EagleMaven

Jordan Howard Added to Roster, Injury Updates, and Tyree Jackson's Future Role

PHILADELPHIA – As expected, the roster spot the Eagles cleared by releasing DB Mac McCain on Tuesday was filled a day later by running back Jordan Howard. Howard’s impact on the offense has been telling, rushing for three touchdowns in the last two games with 128 yards after he had been elevated from the practice squad each time, first against the Lions then against the Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Eagles Run First#Sec#Freddie Milons#The University Of Alabama#Gators#All American#Acl#Profe
Atlantic City Press

Eagles React: Readers thrilled with run game, QB and defense

Readers react via email Sunday about the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-13 win against the Broncos in Denver. At halftime, Adam Archuleta, the color commentator, compared Hurts’ season to a roller coaster, which explains why I scream so much while watching (like the best ones, I'm loopy). Still, Slay’s sensational, sinuous scoop...
NFL
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts Stating Case he Can be QB of Future

The debate as to whether Jalen Hurts can be the Eagles’ quarterback beyond this season has gained steam with each passing week. It’s an argument that seemingly picks up in intensity almost daily and really hit full boil last Thursday night when a short clip made it to Twitter showing GM Howie Roseman with binoculars glued to his face taking in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and maybe even North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
NFL
NBC Sports

Thankfully, looks like Eagles power running game is here to stay

After they ran for 236 yards against the Lions, it was hard to imagine Nick Sirianni would stick with the running attack. Heck, everybody runs on the Lions. After they ran for 176 yards against the Chargers, there was still no reason to believe this was anything more than the Eagles running the ball against a couple of the worst run defenses in the league.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: Hurts’ ceiling, Dickerson’s position and more

On Tuesday’s Eagle Eye podcast, we answered a bunch of Twitter questions but we couldn’t get to all of them. So I figured I’d answer most of the rest here. Thanks to everyone who submitted. You can make a strong argument that the biggest need will be in the secondary,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

Eagles Preview: Five on the Broncos

PHILADELPHIA - The goal for any NFL coach is to get a result that is greater than the sum of its parts and the embattled Vic Fangio has done exactly that with the Denver Broncos. Consecutive wins over NFC East opponents Washington and Dallas, the latter of which was an...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Rookie Report: All eyes on DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson in Saints game

Hope is in the air. The Eagles are on an upswing after a big win over the Denver Broncos and now Philadelphia is one win away from seriously being in the playoff hunt. What has changed has been the team finding an identity on both sides of the ball and, crucially, major contributions from their top two draft picks from 2021.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

THANK GOD EAGLES SIRIANNI FLIPPED TO A SMASH-MOUTH RUN GAME!

The Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni spent this season’s first seven games with his head up his ass:. He ignored the running game, with the exception of Jalen Hurts running for his life. Then, as if it were a miracle, Sirianni flipped the script. They have a new smash-mouth...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles practice report: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor updates; Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata go appliance shopping

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael was overseeing a blocking drill during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, holding a black bag with a number on the front of it. Michael, a former college quarterback turned tight ends coach, reached back to his playing days by calling a cadence, barking out the quick sound to alert tight ends Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson to begin blocking.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
655
Followers
770
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy