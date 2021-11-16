Best Phono Cartridge Under $500: Finding a Needle in an Audiophile Haystack

We dove into one of Jerry Joseph’s recent releases at this very site just last month. Therein, I likened keyboardist Jay Gonzalez’s playing as “a tablespoon of fizzy candy” in the other players’ steel cut oats. Luckily for us, he’s also the bubble gum scented air freshener in the Drive By-Truckers’ road tested 18-wheeler of love. And it’s been that way for years. By now, he has to have eclipsed the longest tenure of anyone ever in that band that was not named “Hood” or “Cooley” or “Morgan.” It seemed like an unlikely marriage at first, but these genius ruffians found a way to make it roll right away. Also, luckily for us, Gonzalez unfurls sheets and sheets of his mellow gold, hook-heavy super-pop under his own name occasionally. And he did that a few weeks ago by releasing Back To The Hive into the great wide open. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait another seven long years for the next one. Because this is the stuff, y’all. What the world needs now is another Pop singer, as it turns out.

