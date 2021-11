Norwegian political and sporting leaders protested on Wednesday against the arrests of two Norwegian TV reporters in Qatar where they were covering preparations and controversies around the 2022 World Cup. Their employer, public broadcaster NRK, said Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani were arrested without any explanation on Sunday night, just before their flight home. The detention coincided with the one year to go milestone ahead of the tournament which is due to get underway in the wealthy Gulf emirate on November 21, 2022. They were freed without charge after some 30 hours and landed in Oslo on Wednesday morning.

PROTESTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO