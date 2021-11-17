IIHF exploring 3-on-3 Olympic hockey tournament

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three-on-three basketball. It’s one of the newest and most innovative international sports. After recently making its Olympic debut in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games it’s now making its way to Miami. “Traditionally in the past, the event was originally played overseas, in Europe, Russia, China. So to be able to bring an event of this magnitude to the Miami area and the USA, in general, is important to the growth of the game,” said Jay Demings, the 3×3 Development Director for USA Basketball. This Friday through Sunday, teams from across the globe be at Bayfront Park for the FIBA...

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO