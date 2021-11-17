ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

IIHF exploring 3-on-3 Olympic hockey tournament

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IIHF is interested in introducing a three-on-three Olympic hockey tournament. "We really believe in it," recently appointed president Luc Tardif said Tuesday, per Sportsnet's Luke Fox. "I think it's important to...

www.thescore.com

