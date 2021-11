Joe Exotic is behind bars but Netflix has forged ahead with "Tiger King 2," a follow-up to the early-pandemic TV phenomenon, which has already spawned a legal battle before its release Wednesday. The sequel series catches up via phone with an aggrieved Exotic, the mullet-wearing zookeeper and big-cat aficionado who was jailed for ordering a hit on animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. "There's an innocent man in prison," says Exotic in the trailer. "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money and I'm paying the price for every one of them people." While Exotic's 22-year sentence was struck down in July, he remains convicted of a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife law violations, and is awaiting re-sentencing.

